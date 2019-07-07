326 was never going to be easy to chase and the Aussies found that out pretty early. Captain Finch started the rut in the third over itself and then the middle order was blown apart. Usman Khawaja retired hurt as well, which made the chase even difficult. But out of nowhere, Warner found an able partner in Carey.
So the final four are sorted! India finish on top, hence take on New Zealand on Tuesday while Australia met England on Thursday. But what a match this was. Aggregating 640 runs at an average of 40 per wicket. Almost went down to the wire, although at one stage, it looked like South Africa were all over Australia like a rash.
49.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! That ends the game. SOUTH AFRICA WIN BY 10 RUNS. Andile take the last wicket of the match. A length ball around off, Lyon gets down and mows a slog towards mid-wicket. But he finds Aiden Markram running to his left who completes an easy catch.
49.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off, heaved down to long off for a single.
49.3 overs (2 Runs) NOT OUT. Outside off, Behrendorff lofts it over mid off and hares back for the second. The throw is a good one to the keeper who disturbs the stumps and appeals. It is referred upstairs but replays show that Jason has used his long reach to stretch in.
Is that the end of the game? De Kock seems to be confident that Jason Behrendorff is short. Referred upstairs. Replays show that the big man has used his height to get in.
49.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched off the back foot for just a single.
49.1 overs (3 Runs) A length ball on middle and leg, whipped over short fine leg. JP Duminy tracks it down from deep backward square leg and dives but then slips and concedes an extra third.
Andile Phehlukwayo to bowl the final over.
48.6 overs (2 Runs) Outside off, eased through the covers for a couple. 7 runs and 2 wickets from the over, Rabada finishes with figures of 10-0-56-3.
Nathan Lyon is the last man in.
48.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Full and straight, Starc swings hard but misses. The ball hits the timber and Rabada gives Starc a send-off.
48.4 overs (1 Run) A short ball, pulled to long on for one more.
48.3 overs (2 Runs) Outside off, dabbed towards third man for a couple.
48.2 overs (2 Runs) A sharp bouncer around off, Behrendorff takes his eyes off the ball and looks to fend it. The ball goes off the outside edge towards point. The batsmen go for a quick single and the fielder has a shy at the bowler's end but concedes an overthrow instead. A single added to the single.
Jason Behrendorff walks in at number 10, replacing Khawaja.
48.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Khawaja has played that back onto the stumps! Usman stands there in remorse while Rabada smiles. It is not a wry smile, it is just a genuine one. He too, agrees that Khawaja is a bit unlucky. A full toss outside off, Uzzie gets across and looks to paddle but hits it from the bottom half of the bat onto the stumps! Well tried, brave lad.
47.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off, hit through the covers for a single. 17 from the over, do Australia still have a chance? 25 needed in the last 2 overs.
47.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! 300 UP FOR AUSTRALIA! From 119/4 and a batsman more down, this is a fabulous effort. A full toss, on middle, Khawaja brings his subtle wrists into play and flicks it through mid-wicket!
47.4 overs (1 Run) Full and wide outside off, squeezed through the covers for a run.
47.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice shot! Full and around middle, Starc backs away and hammers it straight back past the non-striker, to the long on fence!
47.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! AUDACIOUS! A length ball, around middle and leg, Starc pulls this over mid-wicket for half a dozen! 35 more needed from 16 balls now.
47.1 overs (1 Run) Oops... Gets across to play a paddle but cannot make use of the low full toss. Gets into a tangle and the ball hits the outside edge and goes to short third man. A single taken.
46.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off, driven through the covers for one.
46.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely done. A short ball, down the leg side, would have been a wide had it been left alone but Khawaja helps it with a pull over the keeper to the fine leg fence.
46.4 overs (1 Run) A length ball on middle and leg, turned through mid-wicket for a run.
46.3 overs (1 Run) Backs away to the leg side, is followed by a short ball and somehow Usman fends it towards short third man for a single.
46.2 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Khawaja looks to go big but the ball hits the toe end of his bat and goes to mid off. Does not carry.
46.1 overs (0 Run) A short ball outside off, Khawaja looks to pull but misses.
Kagiso Rabada returns. 8-0-42-1 so far. Can he finish things off?
45.6 overs (0 Run) A short ball, around off, Mitchell tries to hook but misses.
45.5 overs (0 Run) Dropped short, pulled straight to short mid-wicket.
45.4 overs (2 Runs) A short ball, pulled behind square leg for a couple.
45.3 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, flicked straight to short mid-wicket.
Who is coming out to bat? It is Usman Khawaja. Australia having one last coughing shot. Is there anything still left in the game? The pilot will have to pilot this innings (He is an air force pilot, remember?) No singles, because he cannot run. Just fours and sixes. 9 boundaries should do the job...
45.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught in the deep! Fighting knock from Carey comes to an end. He tried very hard to take Australia home but the task is too steep. A cutter outside off, Carey backs away and tries to carve it over cover but finds Aiden Markram at sweeper, who comes running in and takes a diving catch! The entire Protean unit mobs him. That surely should be the game? 51 more needed from 28 balls.
45.1 overs (1 Run) Excellent yorker outside off, dug out towards cover for a single.