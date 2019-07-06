4.4 overs (0 Run) No run.
4.3 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
4.2 overs (0 Run) No run.
4.1 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, flicked through mid-wicket or a single.
3.6 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side, David tucks this towards long leg and charges for the single while Khawaja just jogs across.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Around off, DW comes forward to defend but suddenly the ball shoots up. He checks his shot and awkwardly fends it towards cover.
3.4 overs (0 Run) A sharp bouncer, around off, David lets it be.
3.3 overs (0 Run) That is a jaffa. Already in just 21 balls, South African bowling is looking miles better than Australia's. They are hitting the right lengths and not spraying the ball around. Rabada lands this on a length around middle, Warner has a poke at it but at the last moment, the ball seams away and beats the outside edge.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Around off, blocked from the crease.
3.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! A length ball, outside off, Warner reaches out and lofts it over cover for a boundary!
Something wrong already? Khawaja is getting something bandaged around his left knee or hamstring.
2.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! CARESSED! There comes the first boundary of the Australian run chase. Full and outside off, Khawaja leans and drives it wide of mid off for a boundary!
2.5 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, watchfully defended
2.4 overs (1 Run) Works this down the leg side, stutters a bit but eventually completes the single.
2.3 overs (2 Runs) A short ball, around middle, Warner pulls it away through mid-wicket. The ball races away but superman Aiden Markram dives to his left from deep mid-wicket and stops the ball! Just two runs taken.
2.2 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, flicked through mid-wicket for a single to get off the mark.
Usman Khawaja walks in at number 3, replacing his skipper.
2.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! Straight to the man. Tahir is off on his marathon run! Outside off, Finch punches it uppishly through the covers and hits it straight to Aiden Markram. He takes a sharp catch going to his right. So South Africa have won half the battle. Got rid of the skipper. The win prediction has gone to 80 percent. Get Warner soon and that will be 100.
1.6 overs (0 Run) A cracking short ball, around middle, DW hops and fends it towards the leg side. Warner wants a single but Faf du Plessis charges in quickly from point and has an under-arm shy at the striker's end but misses. David was in though.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Whoa! Another jaffa. On a length around middle, cuts back in sharply, David is almost split into two as the ball goes past the inside edge over the stumps!
1.4 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, flicked through square leg for a run.
1.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched through the covers for a single.
1.2 overs (0 Run) On a length outside off, Warner looks to push it towards third man but the ball seams away and beats the outside edge. Quinton de Kock dives to his left and parries it towards second slip.
1.1 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Finch slashes hard but gets a thick outside edge towards third man. Tabraiz Shamsi is a bit slow to get off the blocks but don't think he could have got there in time for the catch even if he had picked the ball early. A single taken.
Kagiso Rabada now. Bowling with the second new ball. Can he make amends for that missed run out?
0.6 over (0 Run) Outside off, watchfully defended. A decent start from Tahir but could have been better.
0.5 over (1 Run) Full and around middle, flicked through mid-wicket for a run.
0.4 over (1 Run) Outside off, pushed down the ground through mid off where the fielder dives to his left and makes a fine stop. A single taken to get Australia underway.
0.3 over (0 Run) RUN OUT MISSED! Warner was gone for all money. What a miss. Around leg stump, David worked it towards short fine leg and set off for the single. Finch responded but then stopped. Warner was halfway down when he saw Finch backing off. Had to turn around and go back but for some reason, Kagiso Rabada threw it to the bowler! Finch came back in easily.
0.2 over (0 Run) Around off, watchfully defended.
0.1 over (0 Run) Full and around middle, pushed back to the bowler.
Welcome back for the chase. The Australian openers David Warner and Aaron Finch are out in the middle. The South African players have taken their positions. Imran Tahir will start things off to Warner.