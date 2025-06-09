Cricket might not be a global sport, but Virat Kohli is certainly a global athlete. The impact Virat has managed to create over the course of his esteemed career has drawn attention from not just cricket lovers but top athletes from other sports as well. As Spain's Carlos Alcaraz took on Italy's Jannik Sinner in the French Open 2025 men's singles final, an old video of the Spaniard went viral. In the video, the commentators couldn't help but compare the former's exploits with those of the Indian cricket icon. The video was from a match between Alcaraz and Stefanos Tsitsipas from 2023.

Much like Virat did in cricket, Alcaraz has taken the tennis world by storm, thanks to his ability to excel in all conditions, against every opponent. The craft, skill, and grit that Alcaraz showed against Sinner in the Roland Garros summit clash on Sunday reminded the commentators of Virat.

European commentators about Carlos Alcaraz: "It's like watching Virat Kohli in cricket or Michael Jordan in Basketball"



After losing the first two sets in the Roland Garros final, Alcaraz bounced back in style to beat Sinner 3-2 in a 5-set thriller that went down in history as the longest final ever in French Open history. In fact, Carlos Alcaraz saved three championship points as he produced an astonishing fightback.

Reigning champion Alcaraz rallied from the brink of defeat to overcome world number one Sinner 4-6, 6-7 (4/7), 6-4, 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (10/2) to clinch his fifth Grand Slam title after five hours and 29 minutes.

The 22-year-old Spaniard is now unbeaten in five Grand Slam finals after snapping Sinner's 20-match winning run at the majors.

Alcaraz pulled off his first-ever comeback from two sets down to stun Sinner in the longest Roland Garros final in history. It easily eclipsed the 1982 final in Paris when Mats Wilander triumphed in four sets over Guillermo Vilas in 4 hours and 42 minutes.

Alcaraz becomes the third youngest man to win five Grand Slams -- after Bjorn Borg and compatriot Rafael Nadal -- following an incredible duel between the two stars of a new generation.

Sinner fell agonisingly short of a third successive Grand Slam crown after last year's US Open title and back-to-back Australian Open triumphs.

With AFP inputs