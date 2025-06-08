Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz Final LIVE Updates, French Open 2025: Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, arguably the two biggest names of the new generation of tennis, will face off in a Grand Slam final for the very first time as they play in the French Open 2025 men's singles final on Sunday. Sinner is aiming for his fourth Grand Slam title, and third in a row. On the other hand, Alcaraz is gunning to win back-to-back French Open titles, having defeated Alexander Zverev in the 2024 clash. Both men have never lost a Grand Slam final previously. Sinner is currently ranked World No. 1 while Alcaraz is World No. 2.

French Open 2025 Final LIVE Updates - Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz LIVE Score, straight from Stade Roland Garros, Paris: