Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz Final LIVE Updates, French Open 2025: Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, arguably the two biggest names of the new generation of tennis, will face off in a Grand Slam final for the very first time as they play in the French Open 2025 men's singles final on Sunday. Sinner is aiming for his fourth Grand Slam title, and third in a row. On the other hand, Alcaraz is gunning to win back-to-back French Open titles, having defeated Alexander Zverev in the 2024 clash. Both men have never lost a Grand Slam final previously. Sinner is currently ranked World No. 1 while Alcaraz is World No. 2.
French Open 2025 Final LIVE: Head-To-Head
Carlos Alcaraz holds the edge in the rivalry with Jannik Sinner. The Spaniard leads 7-4 in the head-to-head and has won each of their last four encounters, including a gripping five-set semi-final win at Roland Garros in 2024. Alcaraz has also beaten the Italian twice on clay courts.
French Open 2025 Final LIVE: A tough battle
World No.1 and three-time Grand Slam winner from Italy, Jannik Sinner, will face the defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in the French Open final. Sinner last played the 22-year-old Alcaraz in the final of the ATP Masters 1000 Rome in May this year, where the Spaniard beat the Italian 7(7)-6(5), 6-1.
French Open 2025 Final LIVE: Hello
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the French Open 2025, men's singles final match between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, straight from the Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris. Stay tuned for all the live updates.