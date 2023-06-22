Mohammed Shami is undoubtedly one of the best pacers in the world. Making his international debut in 2013, he has played 64 Tests and scalped a whopping total of 229 wickets in the longest format. Known for troubling the batters at every given condition, the 32-year-old pacer has achieved numerous milestones in his career but the most memorable one would be the hattrick against Afghanistan that he took during the 2019 ODI World Cup in England, which helped India clinch a victory by 11 runs.

Opting to bat first, India had a forgettable day as they could only score 224/8 in 50 overs. Virat Kohli and Kedar Jadhav came as saviors for the MS Dhoni-led side as they smashed 67 and 52 runs respectively. Later, Afghanistan also struggled a bit with the bat as India kept on scalping wickets at regular intervals but Mohammad Nabi struck a half-century and brought down the equation to 16 runs off the last over.

It was then Shami, who rose to the occasion and removed Nabi on the third delivery despite getting hit for a boundary on the first ball. He then went on to dismiss Aftab Alam and Mujeeb-ur-Rahman on the next two deliveries and registered a hattrick and gave India an 11-run victory.

A World Cup Hat-trick#OnThisDay in 2019, @MdShami11 took his maiden ODI & World Cup Hat-trick.



Nabi c Pandya b Shami

Alam b Shami

Ur Rahman b Shami



India won the match by 11 runs.

Shami became the second India bowler after Chetan Sharma to achieve a hattrick in an ODI World Cup match. Overall, he became the 10th bowler in the world to achieve this rare feat. In the same World Cup, New Zealand pacer Trent Boult also took a hattrick against Australia.

Apart from Shami's milestone, the victory against Afghanistan also turned out to be special one for Team India as it was there 50th win at the ICC ODI World Cup and with that loss, Afghanistan were eliminated from the semi-finals race.

India had reached the semi-final of the tournament but lost against New Zealand by 18 runs. In the summit clash, England defeated New Zealand in the super over and won the ICC World Cup 2019.