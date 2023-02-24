India came agonisingly close yet ended on the losing side against Australia in the first semi-final of the 2023 Women's T20 World Cup. Australia won by five runs when India finished on 167 for eight in reply to Australia's 172 for four. Australia will face either England or South Africa in Sunday's final. India batted with aggressive intent from the first ball and for much of the innings were ahead of Australia's total at the equivalent stage despite losing three wickets in the six-over power play.

The match turned dramatically when India captain Harmanpreet Kaur was run out with just 40 runs needed off 32 balls.

Kaur batted superbly to make 52 off 34 balls. She hit a ball to deep midwicket and seemed set to complete a comfortable two runs only for her bat to jab into the turf just short of the crease. Kaur threw her bat angrily as she walked off. That dismissal pegged back India ultimately.

Indian cricket fans on social media equated the run out MS Dhoni's in the 2019 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand. Dhoni was run out in the 49th over as India failed to chase down a 240-run target. Both run outs came in a semi-final.

These Two run-outs that proved cricket is a game of small margin.

Ms dhoni

Harmanpreet Kaur #INDWvsAUSW pic.twitter.com/9yIXSTrt3X — Simmu (@meownces) February 23, 2023

The Indian jersey number 7 takes India close to the semi-finals of an ICC tournament and ends up in a run out, leaving us Indians heartbroken. india loses by 5 runs #MS Dhoni 2019 WC Now Indian women's captain #Harmanpreet Kaur 2023WC pic.twitter.com/pCsohfAgh9 — Akash Singh🇮🇳 (@mr_sky4799) February 23, 2023

"The way I got run out, can't be unluckier than that," said Kaur.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Brief scores: Australia 172-4 in 20 overs (B. Mooney 54, M. Lanning 49 not out, A. Gardner 31; S. Pandey 2-32) v India 167-8 in 20 overs (H. Kaur 52, J. Rodrigues 43; D. Brown 2-18, A. Gardner 2-37) Result: Australia won by 5 runs

Featured Video Of The Day

Can Ravindra Jadeja Help India Win World Test Championship Final?