India vs Netherlands Live Score Ball by Ball, World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
29.1 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
29.1 overs (1 Run) Wide!
29.1 overs (1 Run) On a length but down the leg side, Shreyas Iyer misses his glance. Wided.
28.6 overs (0 Run) Flighted, full and on off, KL Rahul defends it on the front foot to the off side.
28.5 overs (0 Run) Looped up, full and on off, KL Rahul prods forward to defend but gets an outside edge along the ground towards gully.
KL Rahul is the new man in.
28.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED'EM! Roelof van der Merwe gets the big fish, Virat Kohli! Netherlands players are celebrating as this is a massive wicket for them. Roelof van der Merwe continues with his shorter length but bowls this slower through the air, on middle, goes in with the angle, Virat Kohli moves back and looks to cut it away but plays all around it as it goes through to rattle the stumps. Kohli stands there in disbelief but has to walk back after scoring a fine fifty. India three down now!
28.3 overs (1 Run) Short again and around off, Shreyas Iyer punches it through covers for another run.
28.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter in length and on middle, Virat Kohli moves back and flicks it through mid-wicket for a run.
28.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full and on middle, Virat Kohli pushes it back to the bowler.
27.6 overs (1 Run) FIFTY FOR KOHLI! He brings up his 71st ODI half-century and the crowd erupts. This has been a quick-fire knock from him and he will look to convert this into a big one now. This is short and on middle, Virat Kohli pulls it along the ground through mid-wicket for a run.
27.5 overs (1 Run) Paul van Meekeren loses his grip and bowls a high full toss, on middle, Shreyas Iyer gets a bit surprised but manages to guide it down towards third man for one.
27.4 overs (0 Run) This is on a hard length and around off, slower too, Shreyas Iyer dabs it straight to backward point.
27.3 overs (1 Run) Short of a length and on middle, Virat Kohli mistimes his pull shot through square leg for a run.
27.2 overs (1 Run) On a length and around leg, Shreyas Iyer glances it wide of fine leg for a single.
27.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cracking shot! Paul van Meekeren bangs this short and on middle, sits up nicely, Shreyas Iyer stands tall and pulls it in front of square on the leg side who runs to his left and dives but fails to stop it from going to the fence for a boundary.
26.6 overs (0 Run) Looped up, full and on middle, Virat Kohli drives it straight to the bowler.
26.5 overs (3 Runs) Good team effort! This is quicker, full and outiside off, Shreyas Iyer moves back and cuts it wide of short third man where the fielder dives to his right nad gets a hand to take pacr off the ball, the fielder from backward point chases after it and slides in to push it back inside. Three runs taken.
26.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter, full and on middle, Virat Kohli drills it towards long off for another run.
26.3 overs (1 Run) Slower through the air, full and on middle, turns away, Shreyas Iyer opens the face of the bat and taps it through cover-point for a run.
26.2 overs (1 Run) Short and on middle, Virat Kohli moves back and punches it towards long on for a single.
26.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full and on middle, Virat Kohli knocks it back to the bowler.
25.6 overs (0 Run) Another fullish delivery, on middle, Shreyas Iyer blocks it down the pitch.
25.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot! Paul van Meekeren overpitches this one around off, Shreyas Iyer backs away a bit and smacks it over mid off for a boundary. Not from the middle of the bat but enough to get him four runs.
25.4 overs (1 Run) Paul van Meekeren bangs into the pitch again, on midde, Virat Kohli takes a few steps forward and heaves it towards deep square leg for one.
25.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and around off, Shreyas Iyer steers it wide of short third man for a single. With that, the 50-runs partnership comes up between these two batters.
25.2 overs (0 Run) Short of a length and on middle, Shreyas Iyer looks for the pull shot but this is not that short as it goes under his bat to the keeper.
25.1 overs (0 Run) On a length and around off, Shreyas Iyer pushes it towards short covers.
