The skipper of India, Rohit Sharma is back for a chat. He says that it was a good win. Mentions that it is important to get the momentum at the start of a tournament. Feels that there will be a spell from the opposition which might put them under pressure and it is important to absorb it. Reckons that they it is about leaving aside what has happened and moving on. Adds that it is good for the team when different players bring in different skill sets. States that they have batters to go out there and bat freely. Feels that when you have all-round players, things take care of themselves. On the game against Pakistan, he says that they are looking at it like they did this game. Adds that they do not want to worry about factors that are not in their control.
Afghanistan's captain, Hashmatullah Shahidi says that they had a target in mind and wanted to get more than 300 runs as they knew India have a strong batting line up but back-to-back wickets in the latter phase held them back. Adds that he decided to bat first as they wanted to put the scoreboard pressure on the opposition but simply lost a few too many wickets. On his partnership with Azmatullah Omarzai, he says that after losing three wickets he told Azmat to simply hold on and build a partnership. Ends by saying that they want to learn from their mistakes and will look to get better in the next game.
Indian skipper, Rohit Sharma has been adjudged PLAYER OF THE MATCH for his fabulous ton. He says that it was a good pitch to bat and adds that he backed himself to play the natural game. Mentions that he knew that the wicket was going to get easier to bat and he is happy to have gone big. Shares that a hundred in a World Cup is always special. On the records broken by him, he says that does not want to think about it and wants to stay focused as they have a long way to go. Adds that he wants to do what the team requires. States that some of his shots are premeditated and let his instincts take over. Ends by saying that it is important not to lose this mindset and he looks to put the team in a comfortable position.
Earlier in the game, Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and had no hesitation in batting first. The pitch did look great for batting but was a touch slower than the one in the last game. Once Jasprit Bumrah got the wicket of the charismatic Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz tried his best to keep up the ante. Gurbaz fell soon and Afghanistan were 63/3 before skipper Shahidi and Azmatullah Omarzai stitched together a 121-run stand to get their innings back on track. However, in the second half of the innings, the Indian bowlers were able to pick up wickets at regular intervals and short spells from Jasprit Bumrah proved to be highly effective as he picked up 4 wickets. Apart from Shahidi and Omarzai, no one else was able to spend time on the crease and Afghanistan limped to 272. Coming to the chase, it went perfectly from start to finish for India as the skipper led from the front and they cruised through to victory.
Afghanistan tried their best but were completely outclassed by the Indians. Afghanistan had an under-par total on the board but the way in which they conceded runs in the opening 10 overs, took away that outside chance of a win from them as well. Fazalhaq Farooqi was surprisingly off his game and gave away a lot of boundaries and Mujeeb Ur Rahman was unable to control proceedings in the first Powerplay as well. Azmatullah Omarzai and Naveen-ul-Haq were decent but didn't get any wickets either and it was their talisman, Rashid Khan who picked up both the wickets but on the whole, he too was fairly expensive. All in all yet another disappointing outing for Afghanistan and they will now look to bounce back in the next game.
As easy as you like from Rohit Sharma and Co., as they pick up their second victory of the campaign and get the much-needed boost going into their next clash against arch-rivals Pakistan. With 273 runs needed to win on what looked like a pristine batting surface, skipper Rohit Sharma came out all guns blazing and put the Afghan bowlers to the sword. He kept on finding the fence over after over and soon India were 94/0 in 10 overs with Ishan Kishan hardly getting any runs. Kishan did manage to get into the groove and the openers put on 156 runs for the first wicket as well before the southpaw got out. Rohit went on to score the fastest century by an Indian in World Cups and broke a couple of significant milestones as well on the way before getting out on 131. Rohit couldn't finish off proceedings but an in-form Virat Kohli struck another half-century and along with Shreyas Iyer managed to end the game with 15 overs still remaining.
34.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! THAT'S IT! Virat Kohli finishes the game in style! Azmatullah Omarzai hurls it back of a length again, on middle, Virat Kohli puts the dancing shoes on and slaps it over the umpire. Hits it well wide of mid on for a boundary. India cruise home with 15 overs to spare and 8 wickets in hand!
34.5 overs (2 Runs) FIFTY for Virat Kohli! Yet another ODI fifty for Kohli and this is even more special. Azmatullah Omarzai bangs it in short, on middle and leg, Virat Kohli gets hurried in his shot as he goes for the pull. Splices it in the air but wide of deep backward square leg for a couple of runs to reach his fifty. The crowd are up on their feet to applaud the local boy.
34.4 overs (1 Run) Shortish delivery, on off, Shreyas Iyer gets cramped for room but still manages to steer it down to third man for a run.
34.3 overs (1 Run) Back to bowling back of a length, slower as well, on off, Virat Kohli pats it back past the bowler and takes a single.
34.2 overs (0 Run) A well-directed bumper, on middle, Virat Kohli sways away and lets the ball go through to the keeper.
34.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Beautiful timing! Back of a length, closer to off, Virat Kohli picks the length early and drives it on the up. Gets it towards wide mid off where Hashmatullah Shahidi dives over the ball to his left and concedes a boundary.
A slight halt in play as Mohammad Nabi has split the webbing on one of his fingers of the right hand as he made the stop on the previous delivery. A bit of blood is dripping out and Nabi is walking off the field.
33.6 overs (0 Run) This is bowled short again, on off, Shreyas Iyer hammers the pull but straight to mid-wicket. Looks like Mohammad Nabi injured himself as he made the stop.
33.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pulled away solidly! Fazalhaq Farooqi tries to bang it in short, at the batter, the ball sits up nicely for Shreyas Iyer who swivels and pulls it wide of fine leg for a boundary.
33.4 overs (1 Run) Another off pace delivery, around off, on a length, Virat Kohli steers it with an open bat face to third man and gets across for a run.
33.3 overs (0 Run) Full and slower, on middle, Virat Kohli drills it with his bottom hand but picks out the fielder at mid on.
33.2 overs (0 Run) Pacy delivery, on a shortish length, Virat Kohli tries to run it down to third man but gets cramped for room. Can only push it to point.
33.1 overs (1 Run) Comes from 'round the wicket and angles it in, back of a length, on off, Shreyas Iyer taps it gently in front of cover and calls his partner though for a quick single.
Drinks break! With just 18 runs needed to win, India are on the verge of joining New Zealand and Pakistan with 2 wins from 2 to start the World Cup. Afghanistan have been a distant second-best in this game but will look to pick up a wicket or two before the game ends.
32.6 overs (0 Run) This is bowled in the blockhole, on off, Virat Kohli jams it out back to the bowler.
32.5 overs (1 Run) Offers flight, full and around off, Shreyas Iyer extends his arms and drives it square for a run.
32.4 overs (1 Run) A bit too full, on off, Virat Kohli knocks it down to long off for a single.
32.3 overs (2 Runs) Short and around off, Virat Kohli goes on the back foot and pulls it to the right of Rashid Khan at deep square leg for a couple of runs.
32.2 overs (1 Run) Drags the length back and serves it on off, Shreyas Iyer pats it through covers for a run.
32.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! There comes the big hit from Shreyas Iyer! Mujeeb Ur Rahman loops it up, googly, full and on middle, Shreyas Iyer stays still and smokes it back over the bowler's head. Sends the ball into the second tier for a 101-metre maximum. Iyer now has the record for the longest six at this World Cup, surpassing the 93-metre hit by Rohit Sharma in this game.
31.6 overs (1 Run) Bends his back and bowls it into the wicket, Shreyas Iyer fetches it from outside off and pulls it hard to deep square leg for a run.
31.5 overs (1 Run) In the channel on off, on a good length, Virat Kohli shuffles a bit and taps it to the left of extra cover for one more run.
31.4 overs (1 Run) Takes pace off and serves it on a length, on the pads, Shreyas Iyer waits for it and tucks it through backward square leg for a run.
31.3 overs (1 Run) On a shortish length, on off, Virat Kohli plays it late and runs it down to third man with an open bat face to third man for a single.
31.2 overs (0 Run) Short and wide outside off, Virat Kohli throws his hands at the delivery but does not connect.
31.1 overs (1 Run) Angling into the batter, back of a length, Shreyas Iyer hops and tickles it down to fine leg for a run.
30.6 overs (0 Run) Wide outside off now, short as well, Virat Kohli cuts it late but straight to backward point.
30.5 overs (0 Run) Slower and shorter, on middle, Virat Kohli goes on the back foot and works it to mid-wicket.
30.4 overs (0 Run) Quicker through the air but on the pads, Virat Kohli helps it straight to short fine leg.
30.3 overs (1 Run) Fullish delivery, around off, squeezed out to deep point for a run.
30.2 overs (0 Run) Sliding in, on middle, Shreyas Iyer tucks this short delivery to mid-wicket.
30.1 overs (1 Run) Pushed through from the front of the hand, full and on off, Virat Kohli knocks it down to long off for run.
