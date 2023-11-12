India vs Netherlands Live Score Ball by Ball, World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
34.6 overs (1 Run) Slightly shorter onto middle, KL Rahul tucks it away neatly toward mid-wicket for another single.
34.5 overs (1 Run) Flighted one, on a nagging length and close to the off pole. Shreyas Iyer plays it late toward backward point and turns the strike over.
34.4 overs (0 Run) This is tossed up fuller on middle, Shreyas Iyer eases it away toward mid on.
34.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter again, this time on middle, KL Rahul works it away in front of mid-wicket for a run.
34.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! This is bowled flatter and spilled down leg for a wide.
34.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cleverly done! Pushed through a bit quicker and fuller around off, KL Rahul opts to go on the back foot and at the last moment, opens the bat face to edge it down fine of short third for a boundary.
34.1 overs (1 Run) On a length around off, played with soft hands and wide of the fielder at backward point for a single.
33.6 overs (1 Run) A slight fumble and they get through! Hard length over middle, Shreyas Iyer stays back and pushes it down to the right of mid on for a quick single.
33.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Glorious from Shreyas Iyer and what a way to bring up a third-consecutive half-century! Full and wide again, right in the slot, Iyer creams this one through the gap at extra cover and picks up another boundary. Iyer will now be eyeing the magical three-figure mark.
33.4 overs (1 Run) Slightly fuller and outside off, KL Rahul hangs back and eases it away on the up toward deep cover-point for one more.
33.3 overs (1 Run) Slower one, bowled into the pitch and around off, Iyer makes a bit of room and nudges it down toward short third man for a single.
33.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely placement! This is banged in short, at an easy height and with no bite on it. Shreyas Iyer swivels a bit and plays a controlled pull shot behind square leg, splitting the two fielders in the deep perfectly to find the fence.
33.1 overs (0 Run) Good length around middle and angled in, Shreyas Iyer just blocks it out from his crease.
Drinks! Netherlands have recovered well in this game and stopped the run flow with some excellent bowling. However, Shreyas Iyer is well set and will look to change gears while KL Rahul will play the supporting role. The Dutch need to continue their good work but also pick up wickets or else they could be chasing a massive total here. Bas de Leede to continue after the break.
32.6 overs (1 Run) Slower and shorter outside off, Shreyas Iyer uses the depth of the crease and plays it with an open bat face through backward point for a fifth single in the over.
32.5 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side again, this is played off the back foot toward cover for a single.
32.4 overs (0 Run) Slows it up a bit and bowls it on a length around middle, KL Rahul watchfully defends it out.
32.3 overs (1 Run) Shortens the length and bowls it around off, this is punched away off the back foot toward sweeper cover for one more.
32.2 overs (1 Run) This is tossed up full on leg stump this time, KL Rahul leans on and works it away to deep square leg for another run.
32.1 overs (1 Run) Bowls it full on off, Shreyas Iyer drives it down to long on and picks up a single.
31.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller in length and outside off, Shreyas Iyer backs away and steers it away square to deep cover for just a run.
31.5 overs (0 Run) Takes pace off again and bowls it on a hard length over middle, Shreyas Iyer adjusts and just pushes it back to the bowler.
31.4 overs (0 Run) Slower one, on a good length and on the fifth stump line, Shreyas Iyer hangs back and plays it late down toward short third man.
31.3 overs (1 Run) Slightly shorter and outside off, KL Rahul hops and dabs it down in front of point for a single.
31.2 overs (0 Run) Goes full now and hones in on the stumps, KL Rahul brings out the straight drive but Bas de Leede gets a good hand on it on the followthrough.
31.1 overs (0 Run) Hard length, in the channel, punched away off the back foot but straight to short cover.
30.6 overs (0 Run) Drifted onto middle and leg, Shreyas Iyer leans on and plays it gently to mid on.
30.5 overs (0 Run) Slows it up a bit and bowls it around off, Shreyas Iyer keeps it out on the off side.
30.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A fraction shorter around off, Shreyas Iyer is quick to rock back and short-arm jabs it flat in front of mid-wicket for a boundary.
30.3 overs (0 Run) Drags it down just a touch around off, Shreyas Iyer stands tall and punches it to short cover.
30.2 overs (1 Run) Slightly shorter outside off, KL Rahul hops on the back foot and chops it down to deep point for one more.
30.1 overs (1 Run) Nicely floated up, full and outside off, stroked away down to sweeper cover for a single.
