India vs Netherlands Live Score Ball by Ball, World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Netherlands from M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
42.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
42.5 overs (4 Runs) Four!
42.4 overs (0 Run) Stumps becoming a fielder again! This is back of a length and around off, Shreyas Iyer swats it down the ground where Logan van Beek fails to get a hand to it but it hits the stumps at the bowler's end and goes nowhere.
42.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and around off, KL Rahul punches it through covers for another run.
42.2 overs (1 Run) Full and around leg, Shreyas Iyer clips it through square leg for a run.
42.1 overs (1 Run) FIFTY FOR RAHUL! A good knock from him as well and he becomes the fifth batter for the hosts to score a half-century in this game. This is on a good length and on middle, KL Rahul nudges it through mid-wicket for a single.
41.6 overs (1 Run) Full again and around middle, KL Rahul drills it towards wide of long on for one more.
41.5 overs (1 Run) Touch fuller, on middle, Shreyas Iyer works it through mid-wicket for one.
41.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just wide! Bas de Leede bangs in another short delivery, on middle, slower again, Shreyas Iyer swipes it wide of long on where Wesley Barresi runs to his right and dives but just fails to reach it as the ball goes over the fence for another boundary. That also brings up the 100-run partnership between these two batters.
41.4 overs (1 Run) Goes fuller but way outside off, Shreyas Iyer leaves it alone. Wided.
41.3 overs (1 Run) Bas de Leede this time bangs in quick and sharp bouncer, on leg, KL Rahul looks for the pull shot but gets hurried as the ball flies off the leading edge wide of deep square leg. Two runs taken.
41.2 overs (0 Run) A good slower bouncer now, on off, KL Rahul moves across to hook it away but goes through his shot early and misses.
41.1 overs (0 Run) On a length and on middle, KL Rahul knocks it back to the bowler.
40.6 overs (1 Run) This is on a hard length and on middle, angling in and skids through as well, KL Rahul gets cramped and mistimes his pull through square leg for one more.
40.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and on middle, Shreyas Iyer slaps it towards deep mid-wicket for another run.
40.4 overs (1 Run) On a length and on middle, KL Rahul works it towards deep mid-wicket for one.
40.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Two in tow! Now onto the leg side! Logan van Beek serves this a bit fuller but on the pads, KL Rahul easily tickles it away wide of the short fine leg fielder for another boundary.
40.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Deft touch! Logan van Beek lands this on a hard length and around off, KL Rahul waits for it and opens the face of the bat at the very last moment to steer it past short third man for a boundary.
40.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller one and on middle, Shreyas Iyer tucks it through mid-wicket for a single.
