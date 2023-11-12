India vs Netherlands: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Netherlands from M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
24.6 overs (0 Run) Goes back to his shorter length, on middle, Virat Kohli clips it straight to short mid-wicket.
24.5 overs (0 Run) Floated, full and around off, Virat Kohli just blocks it out.
24.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter, full and on middle, Shreyas Iyer gets across and nudges it towards deep mid-wicket for one more.
24.3 overs (1 Run) Another short delivery, on middle, Virat Kohli works it through square leg for one.
24.2 overs (1 Run) Short again, on middle, Shreyas Iyer flicks it off the back foot through mid-wicket for a single.
24.1 overs (2 Runs) Oh..that could have been a disaster for India! This is short and around off, Shreyas Iyer steers it through point and turns back for the second, However, he loses his bat on the way back and the fielder throws it to the keeper's end were Scott Edwards is not aware of the situation and did not have a shy at the stumps. Iyer completes the second run.
23.6 overs (0 Run) Short of a length and around off, Virat Kohli mistimes his punch towards mid off. He is disappointed with himself as he could not put it away.
23.5 overs (2 Runs) Touch fuller and on middle, Virat Kohli clips it with soft hands through mid-wicket and comes back for the second run.
23.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Virat Kohli finds the fence again! Logan van Beek bangs this short but not short enough to trouble the batter, Virat Kohli swivels and rolls his wrists to pull it away wide of deep backward square leg for a boundary.
23.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and around off, Shreyas Iyer pulls it towards deep square leg for a run.
23.2 overs (0 Run) On a length and around middle, Shreyas Iyer turns it to the leg side.
23.1 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle, angling in, Virat Kohli uses his feet and drills it towards long on for a single.
22.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end the over as this short delivery is forced down to long on by Kohli.
22.5 overs (0 Run) A bit short now, on middle, Virat Kohli flicks it straight to square leg.
22.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full and on off, Virat Kohli knocks it back to the bowler.
22.3 overs (1 Run) Another short delivery, on middle, Shreyas Iyer slaps it down to long on for a run.
22.2 overs (1 Run) Short again and on middle, Virat Kohli stays back and nudges it through mid-wicket for a single.
22.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Virat Kohli is dealing in boundaries now! Aryan Dutt lands this short and around off, Virat Kohli presses forward initially but then moves back and punches it with excellent timing through covers as the ball races to the fence for a boundary.
21.6 overs (1 Run) On a length and angling into leg, Virat Kohli works it through square leg for one.
21.5 overs (0 Run) Another slower one, back of a length and around off, Virat Kohli dabs it towards point.
21.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Virat Kohli showing some intent here! Logan van Beek pitches this one up, on middle, Virat Kohli skips down the track and drags his heave wide and over mid on for a boundary.
21.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Up, up and away! Logan van Beek serves this one full again and around middle, slower too, Virat Kohli picks it up early and waits for it to whack it away using his bottom hand over the deep mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
21.2 overs (0 Run) Full again and on off, Virat Kohli this time drives it firmly but straight to mid off.
21.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller delivery and around off, Virat Kohli mistimes his drive towards long on.
20.6 overs (1 Run) Looped up, full and around off, Virat Kohli steps forward and drills it towards long off for one.
20.5 overs (1 Run) Goes short and on middle, Shreyas Iyer moves back and punches it towards long on for a run.
20.4 overs (1 Run) Floated, full and on off, Virat Kohli drives it towards long off for a single.
20.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Virat Kohli connects this time alright! This is tossed up, full and around middle, Virat Kohli goes down on one knee and nails his sweep shot towards the deep square leg fence for a boundary. We don't often see Kohli play that shot.
20.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter, short and around middle, Virat Kohli goes down and sweeps it off the inner half straight to backward square leg.
20.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter one around off, Virat Kohli stays back and opens the bat face before nudging it down toward backward point.
