India vs Netherlands: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Netherlands from M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
39.6 overs (1 Run) Full and straight, right in the blockhole, Shreyas Iyer jams it out on the off side and scampers through for the single.
39.5 overs (1 Run) Slower again, bowls it short this time over middle, pulled away to deep mid-wicket for a single.
39.5 overs (1 Run) Wide! Attempted slower ball, doesn't come out of the hand right and is spilled well down leg for a wide.
39.4 overs (1 Run) Excellent fielding and it will only be a single! Short ball at the body, Shreyas Iyer just gets inside the line and bit and tucks it away with brilliant timing toward deep backward square leg. Bas de Leede sprints to his right and puts in a full-length dive to save three runs for his side.
39.3 overs (0 Run) Short and wide, a bit too wide and Shreyas Iyer goes after it. Iyer's feet don't move and this is mistimed in front of covers for no run.
Halt! Shreyas Iyer is struggling with cramps on his left arm after hitting that shot. The physio is in to check on him. He is fine and we are good to go again...
39.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Slapped away for a maximum! On a hard length outside off, there is too much width on offer and Shreyas Iyer throws his hands at it. The ball pings off his bat and sails over the cover fence for a biggie.
39.1 overs (0 Run) Good length, around the top of off, Shreyas Iyer stays back and dabs it down late toward backward point.
38.6 overs (0 Run) On the shorter side and angled into the body, KL Rahul goes back and across in his crease but fails to get it away.
38.5 overs (1 Run) Very full and fired in on middle, Shreyas Iyer hits it down to long off for one more.
38.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter this time around off, played off the back foot through cover-point for a single.
38.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter again around off, angling in, KL Rahul cuts close to the body again but gets it straight to backward point.
38.2 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up around off, good use of the feet from KL Rahul as he steps out and drives it away to wide long off for a couple of runs.
38.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Edged away in between the keeper and the man at first slip. Quicker and flatter close to the off stump, KL Rahul looks to cut off the back foot but it is too close to the body and gets a thick outside edge. The man at first slip is well wide and the ball runs away to the third man fence for four runs. Roelof van der Merwe is absolutely fuming!
37.6 overs (1 Run) Hits the deck hard again and bowls it shorter outside off, KL Rahul looks to fetch and pull it away to the vacant mid-wicket fence but gets a bit inside edge that goes through backward square leg and they get a single.
37.5 overs (1 Run) A heavy short ball, banged in around off, Shreyas Iyer gets on the back foot and pulls it away to deep square for one more.
37.4 overs (1 Run) A touch shorter again at the hips, nudged away in front of square leg for a single.
37.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! The boundaries keep on coming every over or so. Banged in a bit short over off, angling it in. KL Rahul sets up to play it on the off side but rocks back and pulls it toward deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
37.2 overs (1 Run) On a good length around off, punched away through the cover region for a single.
37.1 overs (1 Run) Pitched up on off stump, KL Rahul nails the straight drive but Paul van Meekeren does well to stick out a left boot. The ball goes off the toe of the bowler to the left of mid off who has to change direction and scamper across as the batters pick up a single.
36.6 overs (1 Run) Very short and outside off, KL Rahul goes on the back foot and taps it away in front of point for a run.
36.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A rare loosener from Roelof van der Merwe and KL Rahul doesn't let it go unpunished. This is a juicy full toss on off, Rahul gets down on one knee and laps it behind square leg for a boundary.
36.4 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air and drifted onto middle, KL Rahul watchfully keeps it out.
36.3 overs (1 Run) Flights it up once again around off, this is eased through the cover region for a run.
36.2 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery, on a nagging length around off, Shreyas Iyer looks to drive but is a bit early in the shot and gets it off the outer half to point.
36.1 overs (0 Run) Gives it a nice loop and tosses it full on off stump, Shreyas Iyer creams the cover drive but hits it straight to the fielder.
35.6 overs (1 Run) Nice and full again, at the toes, Shreyas Iyer flicks it away past square leg for a single.
35.5 overs (0 Run) Shreyas Iyer pre-meditates and backs away again and Bas de Leede bowls a full ball on middle. Iyer drives but can't beat the diving man at mid off to his left.
35.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! On a good length angling into middle and leg, Shreyas Iyer backs away a long way and forces the lofted shot over extra cover to pick up a boundary.
35.3 overs (0 Run) Full and straight, nails the yorker on middle stump, Shreyas Iyer gets the front leg out of the way and jams it out.
35.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! Full again, on the pads and angling down leg, Shreyas Iyer misses out on the flick.
35.2 overs (1 Run) Full and angling into the pads, KL Rahul looks to walk across and clip it away but gets a leading edge through the cover region for a single.
35.1 overs (0 Run) Third time in this innings has a batter knocked over the stumps at the other end and this time it is KL Rahul. Full and straight, angling in, Rahul plays a lovely straight drive, right off the meat of the bat but hits the stumps at the other end.
