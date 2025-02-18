While the Indian Premier League (IPL) remains the most lucrative T20 league for players around the world, it is not the only destination for T20 stars. In fact, now Australia, Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh, Afghanistan all boast of their own T20 leagues. Out of all the franchise leagues, the IPL is the most lucrative one with astronomical salaries. It also enjoys a dedicated window, making it easier for players from around the world to compete in it. However, no active Indian cricketer plays in leagues outside India.

That has been the policy of the BCCI from the very beginning. "I am a big believer that the IPL should be the crown jewel for the BCCI and it is, at the moment, in world cricket," Karthik said.

"And for it to maintain its status quo as number one, I believe that Indian cricketers shouldn't be allowed unless they are retired. They can take the call if they feel they are done with the IPL and move on to play in other leagues. I completely stand with BCCI on that front.

"I agree you can always argue saying can youngsters be given more opportunities but I think there's enough and more in India in terms of competition and in ways of being financially secure. And if you are good enough, IPL is a great platform. There's domestic cricket and the other franchise leagues that are happening in India right now, as we speak…Cricketers from India should be allowed to play once they retire. I think that's the right way to go. I believe the SA20, or any other league for that matter, will be more than happy to work with and have a couple of other players, who have retired from the BCCI and from playing for India."

Former South African cricketer and SA20 League Commissioner Graeme Smith has heaped praise on Dinesh Karthik, calling him a "huge asset" to the league following the veteran Indian wicketkeeper-batter's debut in the tournament. Karthik, who became the first Indian player to feature in SA20 after retiring from Indian cricket in June last year, played for Paarl Royals in the recently concluded third season.

"Dinesh Karthik is a wonderful professional and was a huge asset to SA20 this year. He performed well, played key knocks in the middle order, and kept wickets effectively. From an SA20 perspective, having him on commentary and in PR engagements was fantastic—he speaks well and understands the game deeply. It was great for him to experience playing in South Africa again, and from our conversations, he thoroughly enjoyed the event, the passionate crowds, and the competitive cricket. He spoke very highly of it," Smith told IANS during a media interaction on Tuesday.

Karthik, 39, featured in 11 matches for Paarl Royals, scoring 130 runs. The Royals, led by David Miller, boasted a strong lineup that included international stars such as Joe Root, Lungi Ngidi, and Mujeeb Ur Rahman. His retirement from Indian cricket paved the way for his SA20 participation, as only retired Indian players are allowed to compete in overseas franchise leagues.

With IANS inputs