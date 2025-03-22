The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 started on Saturday with blockbuster match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders. Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders started strong and notched 107 in the first 10 overs. But in the next 10 overs, they checked the run flow and KKR could manage only 174/8 in 20 overs. The match also saw a hilarious moment right at the start as the IPL 2025 broadcasters showed 'Virat Kohli' bowling the first over, while it was Josh Hazlewood who was in action.

The internet could not stop trolling the mistake.

But why is Kohli shown as a bowler in the graphics? #IPL2025 #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/ExA8MiVGlz — ICC Asia Cricket (@ICCAsiaCricket) March 22, 2025

Looks like broadcasters are obsessed with #ViratKohli . Look at the scorecard, Instead of Hazelwood, kohli showing up as who opened the bowling for RCB. pic.twitter.com/QXp3bEB8pq — Sawan Verma (@sawan28) March 22, 2025

Kkr batting but scorecard showing Kohli. Next level shitty league on display. pic.twitter.com/XCq1R5bXPm — Hirok's Shikkha Montri 🇮🇳 (@iAviOfficial) March 22, 2025

Skipper Ajinkya Rahane made a wonderful 56 but defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders could only manage a sub-par 174 for eight against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the opening match of the IPL 2025 hon Saturday. Rahane made his fifty off just 31 balls and shared a 103-run stand for the second wicket with Sunil Narine (44, 26b) as at one stage KKR looked to break the 200-run margin with ease.

However, RCB bowlers led by left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya (3/29) staged a splendid comeback. Josh Hazlewood got two wickets.

Brief scores: Kolkata Knight Riders: 174/8 in 20 overs (Ajinkya Rahane 56, Sunil Narine 44, Angkrish Raghuvanshi 30; Krunal Pandya 3/29).