Jay Shah On Tuesday was elected unopposed as the independent chair of the International Cricket Council (ICC). The current honorary secretary of the BCCI will assume his position at ICC on 1 December, 2024. After the election, Shah, who was the sole nominee for the chairmanship, emphasised his commitment to expanding the global reach and popularity of cricket, especially with its upcoming inclusion in the LA 2028 Olympics.

While he was was elected unopposed, a report by news18.com has claimed to reveal some inside details of what happened in the ICC meeting.

The report said that the ICC currently has 16 members. It claimed that during nomination filing, Shah has the support of 15. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was a 'mute spectator'.

"There wasn't any word from PCB. Not that it was required because Shah had overwhelming support from the members. But the Pakistan board preferred to play the role of a spectator during the entire process," the report quoted a source as saying.

After his election, Jay Shah stated: "I am humbled by the nomination as the Chair of the International Cricket Council.

"I am committed to working closely with the ICC team and our member nations to further globalize cricket. We stand at a critical juncture where it is increasingly important to balance the coexistence of multiple formats, promote the adoption of advanced technologies, and introduce our marquee events to new global markets. Our goal is to make cricket more inclusive and popular than ever before."

"While we will build on the valuable lessons learned, we must also embrace fresh thinking and innovation to elevate the love for cricket worldwide. The inclusion of our sport in the Olympics at LA 2028 represents a significant inflection point for the growth of cricket, and I am confident that it will drive the sport forward in unprecedented ways."

