The only time New Zealand looked like putting the Indian cricket team under pressure in the T20 World Cup 2026 final on Sunday was when Jimmy Neesham (3/46 in four overs) removed Sanju Samson, ishan Kishan and skipper Suryakumar Yadav (0) in the 16th over. It seemed that India would have to settle for a sub 250 total. However, the damage had already been done by then. India scored 255 for 5 in 20 overs. New Zealand fell 96 runs short of the target, getting all out for 159 in 19 overs.

After the match, Nepal Premier League team Pokhara Avengers posted on Instagram:

"Congratulating Neesham. Outstanding over from Jimmy Neesham in the 16th over of the T20 World Cup Final. W 0 0 1 W W. Three wickets, one run and two dots against India. A brilliant spell on the big stage. Unfortunate that New Zealand finished as runners up in the final. Proud to have seen him represent Pokhara Avengers in NPL Season 2."

Interestingly, Neesham had an unexpected reply to that congratulatory message. "Cool, pay your players," he wrote in the comments section. Later, that comment, which was posted from Neesham's verified profile, was not visible.

Coming to the T20 World Cup 2026 final, New Zealand won the toss and elected to field first. However, a record breaking fifty from return to form Abhishek Sharma (52 off 21 balls, with six fours and three sixes) and his 98 run stand with Samson made New Zealand regret the decision.

Later, Samson stitched a century stand with Ishan Kishan (54 off 25 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) to take India past the 200 run mark in the 16th over. After a brief slowdown, Shivam Dube (26 not out off eight balls, with three fours and two sixes) made valuable runs to take India to 255 for 5, the highest total in a T20 World Cup final.

James Neesham (3/46) was the leading wicket taker for New Zealand.

In the run chase of 256, Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah helped India reduce the Kiwis to 72 for 5, despite a half century from Tim Seifert (52 off 26 balls, with two fours and five sixes). Barring a brief partnership between Daryl Mitchell (17) and skipper Mitchell Santner (43 off 35 balls, with three fours and two sixes), India kept taking wickets and bowled New Zealand out for just 159.