A festive atmosphere surrounded the Adalaj stepwell near Gandhinagar on Monday when captain Suryakumar Yadav visited the monument complex with the T20 World Cup trophy for a special photoshoot. Large crowds lined the monument complex and nearby streets, while some enthusiastic supporters climbed terraces and walls for a better view of Yadav. As the captain arrived with the trophy, fans erupted in chants of "India… India," creating a celebratory mood at the heritage site. India secured their second consecutive T20 World Cup title on Sunday, defeating New Zealand by 96 runs in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Officials said the visit to Adalaj Stepwell was part of a promotional photoshoot featuring the Indian captain with the World Cup trophy. Similar shoots have been held at the historic monument in the past.

With large crowds expected, security personnel were deployed in and around the stepwell. Fans cheered and waved as Yadav posed for photographs with the trophy inside the monument complex.

The stepwell, popularly known as Adalaj ni Vav, is one of Gujarat's most prominent historical landmarks, attracting tourists from across India and abroad.

Located about 18 kilometres from Ahmedabad, the stepwell was built in 1499 by Queen Rudabai, the wife of Vaghela ruler Rana Veer Singh. The five-storey structure is renowned for its intricate carvings and distinctive Indo-Islamic architectural style.

The octagonal stepwell once served as both a water source and a resting place for travellers during medieval times. Today, its ornate pillars, galleries and beautifully sculpted walls make it one of Gujarat's most admired heritage attractions.