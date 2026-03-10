Barring a loss to South Africa, India's T20 World Cup 2026 campaign has been almost flawless. And perhaps their most perfect match came in the final. Sanju Samson's third straight half century in the marquee event saw India slam 255 for 5 in 20 overs. Then Jasprit Bumrah returned with figures of 4 for 15 in four overs as New Zealand folded for 159. India's historic second successive T20 World Cup title has earned appreciation and praise from Pakistan stalwarts too.

Shahid Afridi put it plain and simple. "The World Cup is over. I think India deserved the title. They have a great team combination. The players sitting on the bench were also as good as the playing eleven. This is why I say that your bench needs to be strong. India's bench was very strong, they could have picked anyone from there and slotted them into the playing eleven. They played the whole tournament as champions," Afridi posted in a video on his X account.

"Sanju Samson was outstanding. He got the opportunity, and he delivered with his sensible hitting and his ability to build the innings. Abhishek Sharma also performed well tonight. Ishan Kishan also performed outstandingly, just like he had performed against Pakistan. Jasprit Bumrah was the backbone of their bowling, who has carried India on his back for a long time with his impressive performances. Be it with the new ball, old ball, slower one or yorker, he is one of the best bowlers in my opinion," he added.

Shahid Afridi said:

“India deserved to win. The Indian team played like true champions throughout the entire tournament.” #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/Hszi3wMiig — Khan (@ccricket713) March 9, 2026

Meanwhile, former captain Rashid Latif said India's triumph did not come as a surprise because their players had become accustomed to performing under pressure.

"When you regularly reach finals of big events players also get accustomed to winning," he said.

He also said that continuity and stability in the Indian cricket team were essential reasons for their success, unlike Pakistan where frequent changes and impatience have caused a host of problems