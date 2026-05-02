Star batter Babar Azam has responded to criticism from former Pakistan players, asserting that there should be no room for 'below the belt' attacks on individuals. While admitting that facing scrutiny is part of the job, Babar claimed that 'personal attacks' have become far too common, especially within the Pakistan cricketing landscape. The former captain also sympathized with teammate Shadab Khan for speaking out against criticism from ex-players following the team's early exit from the T20 World Cup earlier this year.

Responding to the likes of Shahid Afridi and Mohammad Yousuf, Shadab directed a sharp retort at the former players, noting that they were never part of a team that defeated India in a World Cup game. His comments have sparked a massive furore back in Pakistan.

"When they speak about things, it's right, but if the current player has said something, it's not right. Anyway, it's a different ball game. Shadab said something in the heat of the moment. Everyone has their own way of speaking," said Babar on Zalmi TV.

Babar admitted that while former cricketers have the right to criticize the current players, they must remain respectful to avoid unnecessary conflict.

"But in the end, you are just fighting among yourselves. There should be an effort to support the Pakistan team. Yes, we didn't do well in the T20 World Cup. We know we didn't perform well," he added.

He added that it is difficult to stop people from speaking their minds due to social media.

"There is no comparison. If you talk about the 90s cricketers, they are very experienced. They have played more cricket. If they think we are making mistakes, then we must be. But sometimes, there are personal attacks. When that happens, a player thinks about answering back," he said.

Meanwhile, Babar will be in action on Sunday as Peshawar Zalmi eye PSL glory against the Hyderabad Kingsmen.

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