Italy's collapse in the qualification campaign has left the footballing world stunned, with images of distraught players and inconsolable fans painting a picture of heartbreak that transcends sporting boundaries. The catastrophe unfolded for Italy as they took on Bosnia and Herzegovina in Tuesday's breathless qualification play-off final. The Azzurri blew their chance to reach this summer's tournament in North America with a 4-1 penalty shoot-out defeat. Italy, once synonymous with defensive mastery and tournament pedigree, faltered when it mattered most, unable to summon the grit and tactical clarity that has defined their greatest triumphs.

For a nation that prides itself on footballing heritage, the absence from the world's biggest stage for the third consecutive time feels like a cultural wound, reopening scars from recent failures and raising uncomfortable questions about the direction of Italian football.

What makes this setback so surreal is the comparison between Italy's recent European Championship glory and their repeated inability to navigate World Cup qualification. The despair in the stands, the disbelief among pundits, and the raw emotion on the pitch underline a crisis of identity: how can a team capable of continental brilliance stumble so dramatically on the global stage?

The fallout will be fierce-calls for structural reform, tactical reinvention, and a renewed focus on nurturing attacking flair. Yet beyond the technical analysis lies a deeper truth: Italy's absence from the World Cup is not just a sporting disappointment, but the repeated destruction of a football giant.

How Italy Missed Out On FIFA World Cup Qualification

Esmir Bajraktarevic shot the winning spot-kick in Zenica where the Bosnians booked a place in Group B and matches against co-hosts Canada, Switzerland and Qatar, and plunged Italy into a new nightmare. Four-time world champions, Italy took the lead through Moise Kean in the 15th minute but then folded under the weight of expectation at the Bilino Polje Stadium after having to play most of the match with 10 men.

Italy were already firmly on the back foot when Alessandro Bastoni was sent off for chopping down Amar Memic four minutes before half-time, and Haris Tabakovic poked home Bosnia's deserved leveller in the 79th minute to take the match to extra time.

And the horror show continued in the subsequent shoot-out, with Pio Esposito smashing Italy's first penalty over the goal, and when Bryan Cristante hit the bar and Bajraktarevic squeezed his effort under Gianluigi Donnarumma, the game was up.

"I don't think the boys deserved to suffer such a blow, for the performance, the effort and the heart that they showed tonight... I'm proud of the boys," said a visibly shaken Italy coach Gennaro Gattuso. "It's difficult to digest."

Gattuso added that talking about his future "wasn't important" but Gabriele Gravina, the head of the Italian Football Federation, later told reporters he had asked Gattuso to stay on as coach and he would not being resigning from his position.

Italy are the first World Cup winners to miss three consecutive editions of the tournament, and it was also a third straight elimination in the play-offs after Sweden in 2018 and North Macedonia four years ago.

Bosnia meanwhile reached their second World Cup finals, and first since 2014, in front of a passionate crowd which invaded the pitch after a historic victory.

"They're guys with character. We have guys we're proud of," said Bosnia coach Sergej Barbarez.

"I've told them that we have to go to a tournament every two years."

Some Italy players were filmed celebrating when Bosnia won their semi-final -- again on penalties -- against Wales, behaviour which looked even more foolish after the way Bosnia tore into their opponents.

With AFP Inputs