Left-arm spinner Manav Suthar excelling on his Test debut is a testament to the robust structure that BCCI has created for talent identification, India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak said on Monday after the home team trounced Afghanistan inside three days. Kotak spoke after India's innings and 300 runs win, which was their biggest innings triumph. Suthar was the standout performer, ending with a match haul of seven wickets including six in the first innings. He landed the ball consistently on the middle and off-stumps and got the ball to turn at optimal speed.

"He (Suthar) really bowled well. He is a good prospect. For past 2-3 years, Manav has been regularly playing for India A (and) India Emerging. This was a great opportunity for him and he did well too. In fact, he batted very well so that is actually very satisfying," Kotak said at the end of the match.

Kotak attributed Suthar's rise to BCCI's pathways structure which identifies, nurtures and puts the talent in the fast lane.

"I feel the BCCI structure helps where you play so many matches before coming to the Test level. From age-group (cricket), Ranji Trophy, Emerging to India A, there are a lot of matches. It is a great exposure for all the players.

"And obviously, Manav is one of them who was performing for three to four years. So, good luck to him," Kotak said.

When asked to elaborate how the team management zeroed in on the Rajasthan bowler ahead of Harsh Dubey, Kotak gave a detailed explanation.

"See, in the last three years, Manav was part of one camp (at COE) which I conducted. He was part of the India Emerging team when we played in Emerging Asia Cup or something," Kotak said.

"And then, for India A also, he was there in the Australia series. He was (also) there against England in Ahmedabad where we played a three-match series. He was someone, the way he bowls, anybody would say he's very, very promising. He has been consistent and he is very hardworking." Kotak believes that one can see if someone is an India prospect or not.

"To be very honest, since I saw him, I more or less knew that he'll play for India. It depends how every individual grows and how quickly they grow.

"On why Manav played ahead of Harsh, that is obviously the head coach and captain's call. Harsh is there in the one-day squad also so I don't know, he might get an opportunity there.

"He has done well in the IPL and he has done well in the Ranji Trophy also. Obviously only one can play, so Manav, probably they must have thought, is the one for them to go with."

Washington has matured as a player

Washington Sundar first played for senior India back in 2017 when Kotak hadn't joined the National Cricket Academy. In the last decade, what has amazed Kotak is Tamil Nadu all-rounder's work ethic, which he terms as "brilliant".

"He has also been around in the system since... the India A first series I did in 2019, he was a part of that. I think he has played for India (in 2017) before even I came so he has been around for a long time.

"He is very matured, I feel. When you look at Washington, you see him in T20, certain innings you see and you think like... he bowls the way he bowls, sometime he bowls in the powerplay.

"He has got a temperament and whether he gets an opportunity to bowl or bat, or sometimes (even) when he doesn't play also, I don't see any difference in his work ethics or behaviour." "There are players who do get disappointed. Washington, one thing from a long time (that) I've been observing, I've never seen a change in his behaviour," the former Saurashtra batter added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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