History has a cruel way of repeating itself for England. In the highly anticipated 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-final against Argentina in Atlanta, the Three Lions stood on the cusp of a spot in the final, but saw their dream being shattered just minutes later. For a long period, England had the defending champions exactly where they wanted them. The first half was a tense, cagey affair marked by relentless physical battles, resulting in a minuscule expected goals (xG) split of 0.05 for England and 0.03 for Argentina. The match erupted into life in the 55th minute when Anthony Gordon, the man who is set to join FC Barcelona in Spanish La Liga after the World Cup, met a beautiful Morgan Rogers cross to put England 1-0 up, sending the stadium into absolute mayhem.

Down 0-1, Argentina looked confused about their strategy. Aware of England's pace on the counter-attack, La Albiceleste knew that they couldn't shift to 5th gear directly. With both of their centre-backs -- Lisandro Martinez and Cristian Romero carrying yellow cards -- Argentina couldn't get close to England attackers, as one reckless challenge would've seen them go down to 10 men and their chances of a comeback would be blown.

Yet, instead of exploiting this vulnerability, England chose to self-destruct. The crux of Argentina's late comeback lay in England's approach, as manager Thomas Tuchel pulled the handbrake and started to substitute his attackers with defenders.

Thomas Tuchel Hit Self-Destruct

In the 72nd minute, Tuchel made the baffling decision to substitute the energetic goalscorer Anthony Gordon for defender Ezri Konsa, shifting into an incredibly passive back-five formation. Instead of maintaining a high press or punishing the booked defenders, England opted to hang off their own crossbar, inviting wave after wave of Argentine pressure.

Tuchel doubled down on this hyper-defensive approach in the 82nd minute, removing Reece James and key midfielder Declan Rice for Dan Burn and Nico O'Reilly. In the process, England signaled that they had completely given up on attacking.

Argentina are the world champions for a reason, and they have shown time and again in this World Cup that they can't be allowed space and time to make a comeback.

In the 85th Minute, Argentina took a short corner via Lionel Messi, who found Enzo Fernandez lurking entirely unmarked 20 yards out. Given all the time in the world by a retreating England defense, Fernandez executed a stunning strike past goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. Argentina drew level 1-1.

In the second minute of stoppage time, with the momentum now with Argentina, Messi gathered a loose ball, surged down the right flank, and delivered a signature, inch-perfect cross into the six-yard box. John Stones completely lost his man, allowing Lautaro Martinez to power home the dramatic winning goal.

In fact, according to Opta, England only had 12% possession between the time Gordon scored the opener (in the 55th minute) and Martinez hit the winner for Argentina (at the 90+2 minute mark).

12% - Average possession between Anthony Gordon's opener and Lautaro Martínez's winner (55th to 92nd minute):



12% - England

88% - Argentina



Trapped. pic.twitter.com/J5S9wlHCpx — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 15, 2026

England captain Harry Kane didn't mince his words as he perfectly summed up the post-match despair. He said: "Once we went 1-0 up, we seemed to just try and hold on, which at this level is not enough."

While Argentina advance to face Spain in a blockbuster final, England are left to ponder how a spot in the ultimate showpiece was so easily surrendered to their oldest rivals.

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