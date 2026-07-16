"FIFA favours Argentina", "World Cup is rigged", "FIFA wants Lionel Messi to go far" have been common phrases heard from the mouths of different people since the 2026 World Cup started. It all began with Lionel Messi's studs-up challenge against an Algerian player, while the VAR decisions in games involving Egypt and Switzerland further fuelled the 'fixing' accusations on FIFA, with many suggesting that Argentina are overwhelmingly being protected by the sport's governing body. Breaking his silence on the accusations, Messi has hit back at critics, asserting that reaching a second consecutive World Cup final proves his side is among the best in the world and that their success is "not by chance."

Argentina looked on the cusp of elimination from the World Cup as they came up against England in the semi-final on Wednesday. But, as has been the case multiple Argentina matches this World Cup, the defending champions produced another heroic comeback. Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez, with the help of two Messi assists, struck the late goals in a dramatic turnaround in Atlanta after Anthony Gordon's 55th-minute goal to take Argentina closer to retaining their world crown.

Argentina's journey to defend their title has been filled with controversies as referees made several debatable calls that seemed to favour them. But Messi completely dismissed the claims that the tournament was biased in their favour.

"It hurts whoever it hurts… We've been the best for the last four years, whether people like it or not, no matter what they say. Once again, we're among the two best in the world, and that shows that everything we've done isn't by chance and nobody gave us anything. Reaching two consecutive World Cup finals is something few achieve, and this group did it," the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner stated, taking a clear jab at the critics.

"If we had lost to England, people would have come out and said some nonsense, and we didn't give them the chance. We knew that we were better than them in terms of football , but a lot is at stake in a match of this magnitude, where historic events happen in these games," he added.

Lionel Messi on the media and people saying that Argentina is ‘favoured' by FIFA:



"No... It's insane what we've achieved. Five finals in a row, two World Cup finals in a row... We've been the BEST over the last four years."



"Whoever it upsets, whatever they say,… pic.twitter.com/tgS4Za68Qj — The Touchline | (@TouchlineX) July 15, 2026

Messi also dedicated the win to the legendary Diego Maradona, who had famously headlined the clash between Argentina and the Three Lions in the World Cup quarter-final 40 years ago.

"Without a doubt, Diego is enjoying this immensely from up there because today was a very special day for him; to be able to give him this joy and for him to experience it however he wants from up there. Let him enjoy it because it's a gift for him too," he concluded.

With IANS Inputs

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