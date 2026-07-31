The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on Friday expressed solidarity with UEFA and CONCACAF in opposing FIFA's plans to sell a stake in the World Cup to private investors. FIFA, on Tuesday, had announced that it was seeking to launch FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) to bring together the sale of FIFA's commercial rights, including broadcasting, sponsorship, ticketing and licensing, with the operational delivery of its tournaments. Under this proposal, FIFA would raise to 4.2 billion USD (3.1 billion pounds) via external investors through the sale of minority, non-controlling stakes in FFE, which FIFA says will be valued at around 20 billion USD (15 billion pounds).

However, this move generated a lot of concern and anger from the football fraternity, particularly UEFA, who felt that the sport, particularly its showpiece event, the FIFA World Cup, was being put for sale. UEFA, the governing body of European football, on Thursday said its member associations have unanimously voted to boycott the FIFA World Cup and all other FIFA competitions in protest against FIFA's plan to sell stakes in a subsidiary that will manage the global governing body's tournaments. Then, CONCACAF and its 41 member associations on Thursday rejected FIFA's proposal to sell a stake in the World Cup's commercial rights but stopped short of joining UEFA's proposed boycott of the tournament.

Now, the AFC has expressed "deep concern" over the FIFA Forward Enterprise and said it stands with UEFA and CONCACAF in opposing private investment in FIFA's flagship competitions. It warned that discussions around a possible World Cup boycott highlight the seriousness of the situation and said football should not have reached this stage.

"The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has observed with deep concern the developments of recent days relating to the proposed establishment of FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) and the uncertainty that has emerged across the global football community. The AFC stands in solidarity with UEFA and CONCACAF in expressing serious concerns over FIFA's proposal to introduce private investment into FIFA's flagship competitions and the decision-making process around FFE. The fact that the situation has reached the point where the real possibility of a FIFA World Cup boycott has entered public discourse should concern everyone who cares about the future of our game. Football should never have been placed in such a position," the AFC said in an official statement.

The AFC said FIFA's proposed FFE lacks the broad consensus and unity needed to move forward, warning that any move threatening the universal nature of the World Cup must be reconsidered. It also highlighted concerns over FIFA's consultation process, governance and decision-making, saying key issues remain unresolved despite FIFA's clarifications.

"Against this backdrop, and in light of the clear positions expressed by UEFA and CONCACAF, as well as the unprecedented divisions that have emerged across the football world, the AFC believes that the proposed FFE cannot realistically achieve the necessary broad consensus and unity required to move forward. The FIFA World Cup is the pinnacle of global football and derives its strength from the participation of all Confederations and the world's leading football nations. Any proposal that risks undermining the unity and universal character of the competition must be reconsidered."

"While the immediate debate centres on FFE, the AFC considers this issue extends far beyond a single proposal. Rather, it has exposed fundamental weaknesses in FIFA's consultation and decision-making processes that must now be addressed. While the AFC notes FIFA's latest clarification on the proposal, the central concerns surrounding governance, institutional process and meaningful consultation remain unanswered," the AFC said.

The AFC stressed that major decisions affecting world football must be made through transparent processes involving Confederations, Member Associations and FIFA's governing bodies. It warned that presenting key initiatives after decisions appear predetermined weakens trust in FIFA's governance and reduces the effectiveness of consultation.

"A proposal of such significance, with the potential to affect the commercial, sporting and strategic future of world football, must not emerge through processes that leave Confederations, Member Associations (MAs) and even FIFA's own governing bodies, including the FIFA Council, feeling sidelined. The primary objective for world football must be to ensure that decisions of such magnitude are being developed through processes that are anchored on transparency and command the confidence of the football community."

"This is not the first occasion where major stakeholders have been confronted with significant initiatives after the direction of travel appears to have already been determined. Such an approach undermines confidence in FIFA's governance framework and diminishes the authority of its statutory bodies. No subsequent consultation process, however well-intentioned, can replace early engagement with the appropriate FIFA bodies and the football family," the AFC said further.

The AFC called for FIFA to use the current situation as an opportunity for institutional reform, stressing the need for transparent governance, early consultation and meaningful participation in decision-making. It said the future of the World Cup and global football must be shaped collectively with the involvement of all Confederations and Member Associations.

"The AFC believes this moment must become a catalyst for strengthening institutional reform. While every FIFA MA must have the opportunity to consider and determine proposals affecting the future of world football, meaningful democracy is not measured solely by the opportunity to vote. It begins with transparent governance, timely consultation, informed deliberation and genuine participation throughout the decision-making process."

"Accordingly, the AFC calls upon FIFA to undertake an urgent review of its governance and decision-making framework to ensure that proposals of global significance are developed through proper consultation, meaningful engagement and appropriate oversight by FIFA's statutory bodies. The FIFA World Cup, and the game itself, belong to the entire global football family. Their future must always be shaped collectively, through institutions that reflect the voices of all Confederations and MAs," the AFC concluded.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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