Were Argentina favoured by FIFA in the World Cup 2026? Many fans, former players and even opponents' players said so before Lionel Messi's side was undone by Spain in the final. The manner in which Argentina qualified for the title-decider, with several debatable VAR (Video Assistant Referee) decisions going their way, raised eyebrows. The likes of Egypt and Switzerland publicly raised their voices against refereeing bias in favour of Argentina. Now, football's law-making panel has confirmed that Switzerland forward Breel Embolo should not have been sent off in the World Cup quarterfinals against Argentina.

Embolo's second yellow card, after a video review for simulating being fouled, changed the momentum of the game in the 72nd minute, soon after Switzerland tied the score at 1-1. Argentina won 3-1 in extra time with help from the red-card decision that fuelled complaints, including from previous opponent Egypt, that referees were favouring Lionel Messi's team with decisions.

The FIFA-backed rules panel known as IFAB published a clarification Monday that VAR protocol for "mistaken identity" cases was not eligible for that type of incident at the World Cup, though it could be in future competitions.

"However, it may not be used as such until that review is concluded," the Zurich-based IFAB said in a statement.

IFAB admits the VAR intervention that led to Breel Embolo's red card against Argentina was WRONG.

VAR was not allowed to cancel Paredes' foul and introduce a new simulation offence against Embolo through the mistaken identity protocol.

Switzerland were incorrectly reduced to… pic.twitter.com/mxrGRIxyxV — The Var Verdict (@TheVarVerdictHQ) July 28, 2026

What Is The Breel Embolo Red Card Controversy?

Swiss striker Embolo fell to the ground on being challenged by Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes, who was shown a yellow card. The VAR officials alerted the referee to the fact Paredes did not commit a foul and instead Embolo was shown a yellow, his second, and was sent off.

That is not how "mistaken identity" is currently meant to be applied, which is to correct the referee when a card is shown to the wrong player who did not commit the original foul penalised.

"The referee made the wrong decision," Switzerland coach Murat Yakin said after the game in Kansas City. "I know they will protect their referee but this rule destroyed our game today, and it's very painful, and to be eliminated in that way hurts a lot."

IFAB clarified the card "can only be reviewed to identify the player who committed the offence that was penalised; the offence itself cannot be reviewed/changed."

A review of VAR protocol has been ongoing since March and IFAB acknowledged that incidents like Embolo's are part of it.

"The use of the mistaken identity clause to deal with simulation during the FIFA World Cup 2026 was well received," the Zurich-based group said.

IFAB is composed of FIFA-appointed officials and the four British soccer federations. Its annual meeting is each February or March to update The Laws of the Game that take effect for major tournaments or the next season.

With AP Inputs

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