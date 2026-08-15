The World Cup is over, the confetti has settled and the biggest stars of international football are heading back to their clubs. For Premier League fans, however, the action is just starting. The 2026 World Cup produced a host of unforgettable individual performances, with several players returning to England with their reputations bigger than ever. Some were already established superstars who added another chapter to their careers. Others used the tournament as a stage to announce themselves to a global audience.

Now comes the challenge of carrying that form into the most demanding domestic league in the world.

With the new Premier League season approaching, here are the World Cup stars who could be among the biggest attractions in England.

Erling Haaland (Norway)

Photo Credit: Image Credit: Instagram/Erling

Haaland finally got his World Cup moment in 2026. Playing in his first senior World Cup, the Manchester City striker wasted little time showing exactly what he can do on the international stage. He scored seven goals in just five matches, remaining in contention for the Golden Boot until Norway's quarter-final exit.

The tournament also offered a glimpse of what City fans could expect from a striker returning with even greater confidence.

Haaland's challenge now is simple: turn his spectacular international form into another prolific Premier League campaign.

Bukayo Saka (England)

Photo Credit: Image Credit: Instagram/bukayosaka87

Saka's World Cup was a reminder that the Arsenal winger has become one of England's most dangerous attacking players.

Despite starting only three matches, Saka finished with three goals and three assists. His hat-trick in England's third-place play-off against France was one of the tournament's standout individual displays.

For Arsenal, that form could be particularly significant.

The Gunners will be looking to defend their Premier League title, and Saka's ability to produce decisive moments could once again prove crucial.

Enzo Fernandez (Argentina)

Photo Credit: Image Credit: Instagram/enzojfernandez

Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez emerged as one of Argentina's most important players during their run to the final.

He scored twice during the knockout stages, including crucial late goals against Egypt and England, helping Argentina reach the final. That attacking contribution adds another dimension to a midfielder whose ability to dictate play has already made him central to Chelsea's plans.

The big question now is whether Fernandez can bring that same decisiveness back to Stamford Bridge.

Ismaila Sarr (Senegal)

Photo Credit: Image Credit: Instagram/ismaila_sarr_18

Sarr may not have entered the World Cup with the same global profile as some of the names on this list, but he certainly left an impression.

The Crystal Palace forward scored four goals in four matches for Senegal and became his country's all-time leading World Cup goalscorer.

For Palace, his return could be a major boost.

After announcing himself on the biggest stage, Sarr now has an opportunity to turn that momentum into a defining Premier League season.

Pedro Porro (Spain)

Photo Credit: Image Credit: Instagram/pedroporro29_

Tottenham's Pedro Porro was another Premier League player who caught the eye in Spain's victorious campaign.

The right-back scored twice at the tournament, including the goal that sealed Spain's semi-final victory over France. He also earned a place in the Premier League's fan-voted World Cup Team of the Tournament.

His attacking output will be particularly intriguing to watch when he returns to domestic football.

Mikel Merino (Spain)

Photo Credit: Image Credit: Instagram/mikelmerino

Merino quietly enjoyed an impressive World Cup with Spain, scoring twice during the tournament and helping the eventual champions maintain their dominance in midfield.

The Arsenal midfielder was among the Premier League players who made the fan-voted Team of the Tournament, underlining his impact on Spain's successful campaign.

His return gives Arsenal another player arriving from the World Cup with confidence and silverware.

Cody Gakpo (Netherlands)

Photo Credit: Image Credit: Instagram/codymathesgakpo

Gakpo was one of the Netherlands' most productive attackers, scoring three goals during the tournament.

The Liverpool forward already knows what it takes to perform at the highest level in England, but a strong World Cup could provide another boost heading into the new campaign.

With Liverpool looking to challenge at the top again, Gakpo's versatility and attacking threat could be crucial.

The Premier League's World Cup advantage

The sheer number of standout performers is no coincidence.

The Premier League had 182 players selected for the 2026 World Cup, with representatives from 39 of the 48 participating nations.

Those players went on to produce 138 goals and assists, almost twice the direct goal contributions recorded by players from LaLiga, according to Premier League data.

That means the new season will not simply be about familiar stars returning.

It will be about seeing whether the players who conquered, dazzled and surprised at the World Cup can do it all over again when the international spotlight gives way to the relentless weekly grind of the Premier League.

The World Cup may have crowned its champions. Now, the Premier League awaits its next stars when the new season begins on August 22.

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