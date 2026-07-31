Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso Friday said new signing Maxence Lacroix has a winner's mentality and will boost their defensive line, hailing his "strong personality". The French international was unveiled on Thursday, moving to Stamford Bridge from Crystal Palace in a deal worth a reported 52 million pounds ($70 million). Lacroix agreed a six-year contract and will link up with the new club for their pre-season preparations. "I know Maxence from my time in the Bundesliga," said former Liverpool star Alonso, who rose to prominence as one of Europe's brightest coaches at Bayer Leverkusen.

"But I think that his progression and his adaptation in the Premier League has been fantastic. Not just on the pitch but in terms of personality, leadership.

"He has these attributes and is a very reliable player that will give us power in the defensive line and will have a big direct impact in the team, I'm sure.

"So it's a great signing for now and for the future."

Lacroix made 98 appearances for Palace after arriving from Wolfsburg in 2024.

He won the FA Cup, the UEFA Conference League and the Community Shield during his time at Selhurst Park.

"He has strong personality, he's mature," added Alonso, in Sydney on Chelsea's pre-tour as he works to revitalise a side that finished a disappointing 10th in the Premier League last season.

"He wants to win. He has a winner's mentality, and he loves to defend, and that's something I like as well."

The 26-year-old, who has won seven caps for France and played for his country at the recent World Cup, said he was proud to be a part of "this beautiful club".

"When I spoke with the manager, I saw that we have the same direction and desire for this club," he said. "We want to win."

Lacroix is the club's latest close-season signing after a British record 117 million pounds swoop for Aston Villa forward Morgan Rogers and a 47 million pounds move for Atalanta right-back Marco Palestra.

Geovany Quenda and Emmanuel Emegha have joined Chelsea in transfers that were initially agreed in 2025.

The Blues have also been linked with Brighton striker Danny Welbeck and Brentford midfielder Jordan Henderson.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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