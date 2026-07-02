Tottenham signed Portugal midfielder Mateus Fernandes from West Ham for a reported club-record fee of GBP 85 million ($113 million) on Thursday and looked set to add Italian international Sandro Tonali in a huge recruitment drive. The 21-year-old Fernandes, who wasn't picked to play at the World Cup, was part of the West Ham team relegated on the final day of last season thanks to a last-day win by Tottenham. Now he has moved across London to Spurs, which is rebuilding its squad with recently hired manager Roberto De Zerbi after just about maintaining its top-flight status of nearly 50 years.

Center backs Jan Paul van Hecke and Marco Senesi have already joined, along with former Liverpool left back Andy Robertson, while midfielder Tonali has confirmed he is on his way to Tottenham from Newcastle in a deal the BBC reported could be worth 100 million pounds ($133 million).

Fernandes, who was only at West Ham for one season after joining from Southampton, said De Zerbi “was a key part of why I have decided to join" for a fee that surpasses the previous biggest outlay by Tottenham — a reported deal worth 65 million pounds ($83 million) to sign Dominic Solanke in August 2024.

“When we spoke, it was very special," said Fernandes, whose one Portugal appearance was as a late substitute in a 2-0 win over the United States in April. "We look at football in the same way — going onto the pitch as a strong team, with fight and energy, to try and win every game."

Tottenham sporting director Johan Lange described Fernandes as “a player with outstanding technical ability, intelligence and maturity.”

“And even at a young age,” Lange said, “(he) has shown he can perform consistently in demanding, high-pressure environments.”

In an interview carried by British broadcaster Sky Sports on Thursday, Tonali said he was parting on “very good terms” with Newcastle after a three-year spell that included a 10-month ban for his part in a betting scandal.

“We're all happy and we're ready for this new adventure,” said Tonali, who also added that De Zerbi's presence was a "huge" factor behind the move.

“It was also a lifestyle and family choice,” the center midfielder added, referring to the birth of his son last year.

Tonali's arrival would take Tottenham's spending above $300 million this offseason.

Tottenham is looking to rebound from the humiliation of a second straight 17th-place finish in the 20-team Premier League, having been in the top division since the late 1970s.

The team will not be playing in Europe next season.

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AP soccer:

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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