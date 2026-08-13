Brazilian football superstar Neymar joined the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo to send a heartful message to Lionel Messi after the death of his father Jorge. Jorge died in Rosario on Saturday at the age of 68. Jorge Messi played a major role in his son's career as he supported the Argentina superstar from a very young age and even acted as his agent. Messi shared an emotional tribute to his father on Wednesday, reflecting on their journey and even expressing uncertainty about the future of his career. Neymar commented on the post and wrote - “Much strength for you and your family big hug".

Earlier, Ronaldo expressed his condolences to Lionel Messi following the death of his father, sending him and his family a heartfelt message of support and strength during this difficult time. "A huge hug to you and yours in these tough times, Leo. Much strength," Ronaldo wrote in an Instagram comment on Messi's post.

Messi expressed deep grief over his father's death, saying he still struggled to accept the loss and felt Jorge had left too soon. He recalled how his father urged him to play in the 2026 World Cup despite his worsening health, while Messi remained hopeful that Jorge would recover enough to attend the tournament's final.

"Dad, I still can't believe you're gone. It hasn't sunk in--or rather, I don't want it to sink in. It's so hard to imagine that I won't see you again, that we won't talk anymore. I know you were suffering and that this is for the best, but you left too soon. We still had so much left to enjoy together. You kept asking me to play in that last World Cup, but just days before it started, your condition took a turn for the worse. It was the first time you wouldn't be at a tournament, but Mom kept telling me you'd improve and be well enough to travel. I kept telling you we'd make it to the final so you could come," Messi wrote in the post.

(With ANI inputs)

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