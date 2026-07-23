Arsenal center back William Saliba will avoid back surgery but faces an "extended period” in rehabilitation, the defending Premier League champions said on Wednesday. The 25-year-old France international was substituted out of his national team's 2-0 semifinal loss to Spain at the World Cup in the first half. Arsenal confirmed in a medical update that Saliba sustained a back injury. “Extensive assessments have concluded that surgery is not recommended, but William should now commence a managed recovery program,” Arsenal said in a statement.

“William's rehabilitation will commence immediately, with continual management of his injury, and he is expected to be out of action for an extended period.”

Mikel Arteta's team begins its title defense on Aug. 21 against newly promoted Coventry.

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