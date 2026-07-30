Newcastle manager Eddie Howe is reportedly set to make a shock exit from St James' Park, with Al-Ahli boss Matthias Jaissle expected to take charge of the Premier League club. Jaissle would be a surprise choice to replace Howe, given his lack of experience at the top level. The 38-year-old, a former Germany Under-21 international, was forced to end his playing career due to injury at the age of 25. Jaissle's first managerial job came with Austrian side Liefering, whom he led to a second-placed finish in the second tier, the club's joint best-ever position.

He took charge at Red Bull Salzburg in 2021, winning successive Austrian titles as well as the Austrian Cup.

Jaissle joined Al-Ahli in 2023 and led the Saudi club to AFC Champions League titles in 2025 and 2026.

In his five years at Newcastle, Howe revitalised a club that had struggled for decades.

He replaced Steve Bruce in November 2021 and won the League Cup in March 2025 -- beating Liverpool in the final to clinch the club's first major trophy since 1969.

The former Bournemouth boss also led Newcastle to Champions League qualification in 2023 and 2025.

But hampered by star striker Alexander Isak's protracted move to Liverpool, Howe came under pressure as the Magpies finished 12th in the Premier League last season, with 17 defeats in their 38 games.

Newcastle reached the Champions League last 16 but were hammered 8-3 on aggregate by Barcelona.

The club have since been depleted by the close-season departures of Italy midfielder Sandro Tonali to Tottenham and England forward Anthony Gordon to Barcelona.

Speculation continues over the future of Newcastle captain Bruno Guimaraes, who has been linked with a move to Premier League champions Arsenal.

Howe's final match in charge was a 4-1 defeat to Championship side Bristol City in a pre-season friendly on Wednesday.

The Englishman took charge at Newcastle after they were bought by a Saudi-led consortium, ending the turbulent reign of former owner Mike Ashley and propelling the club into the ranks of the super-rich.

The Magpies were second from bottom of the Premier League, five points from safety, but finished the season in mid-table.

The new owners were not shy of stating their long-term ambitions, targeting the Premier League title within 10 years.

Howe was not able to achieve that lofty goal, but he departs widely admired for lifting Newcastle out of their decades-long malaise.

Former Newcastle striker Alan Shearer paid tribute to Howe on X, posting a picture of the outgoing Magpies boss holding up the League Cup with the caption: "Thanks Eddie. You gave us this day."

Newcastle start their Premier League campaign at home to Liverpool on August 23.

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