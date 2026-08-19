Defending champions NorthEast United FC will take on 17-time winners Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the second semifinal of the Durand Cup in Shillong on Thursday. NorthEast United have reached the semifinals for the fourth consecutive year and are chasing a third straight Durand Cup title. The Highlanders produced a strong comeback in their quarterfinal against home side Shillong Lajong FC, overturning a 2-1 half-time deficit to win 5-2. Moroccan forward Alaaeddine Ajaraie scored a hat-trick in the second half to inspire the comeback.

Mohun Bagan, the most successful team in the tournament with 17 titles, have built their campaign around a strong defence.

They did not concede a goal in the group stage before being held to a 1-1 draw by Jamshedpur FC in the quarterfinal.

The Mariners eventually prevailed 9-8 in a sudden-death penalty shootout, with goalkeeper Vishal Kaith playing a key role.

NorthEast United head coach Juan Pedro Benali said Mohun Bagan's quality would make the semifinal a difficult contest.

"It's the semi-final of the Durand Cup, a very important game for us, and also for Mohun Bagan," Benali said.

"It will not be easy for either team. We're talking about an opponent where nearly all their domestic players are national team regulars, combined with highly talented foreign players and a great coach." Benali also spoke about Mohun Bagan's newly-appointed head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis, whom he knows personally.

Panos is a friend, but inside the field, there are no friends. He is a great coach leading a very good team," he said.

Mohun Bagan will be looking to attacking midfielder Sahal Abdul Samad, who has scored five goals in the tournament, while their defence will be led by Subhasish Bose.

NorthEast United will hope Ajaraie can continue his scoring form, while Spanish defender Eneko Satrustegui will have a key role in dealing with Mohun Bagan's attacking options Jamie Maclaren, Dejan Drazic and Liston Colaco.

Goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh, who won the Golden Glove award last year, is also expected to play a crucial role for the Highlanders.

"My expectation is to start the game with the right mentality, stay focused from the first minute, and give everything for the team," Gurmeet said.

"We've worked hard in training, and now it's about executing our plan on the pitch. Hopefully, we can put in a strong performance and get the result we want." Gurmeet said NorthEast United would need to remain compact and disciplined against a quality Mohun Bagan attack.

"They are a good side and we know they will give us a tough game. They have quality players and will look to put us under pressure, so we have to be disciplined and focused throughout the 90 minutes," he said.

"For us, the key will be to stay compact, win our individual battles, and take our chances when they come. We respect them, but we are confident in our own ability as well." The two teams have met 13 times previously, with Mohun Bagan winning 10 matches, NorthEast United winning two and one ending in a draw.

Both teams head into the semifinal with fully fit squads.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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