Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United LIVE Streaming, Durand Cup: A blockbuster Durand Cup 2026 semi-final awaits us, as record winners Mohun Bagan take on reigning champions NorthEast United for a place in the final. 17-time Durand winners Mohun Bagan entered the semis after a dramatic 9-8 penalty shootout win over Jamshedpur FC in the quarters. They face a stern test against NorthEast United, who have won the last two editions of the Durand Cup. The winner of the match will face East Bengal in the final, after they beat SC Delhi on penalties in the first semi-final.

Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United LIVE Streaming, Durand Cup 2026 Semi-Final LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United, Durand Cup semi-final take place?

The Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United, Durand Cup semi-final will take place on Thursday, August 20.

Where will the Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United, Durand Cup semi-final be held?

The Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United, Durand Cup semi-final will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong.

What time will the Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United, Durand Cup semi-final start?

The Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United, Durand Cup semi-final will start at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United, Durand Cup semi-final?

The Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United, Durand Cup semi-final will be televised live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United, Durand Cup semi-final?

The Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United, Durand Cup semi-final will be televised live on the SonyLIV app and website.

(All the details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)

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