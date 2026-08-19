East Bengal held their nerve in a penalty shootout to beat a resolute SC Delhi 5-3 after a goalless regulation-time stalemate and reach the Durand Cup final on Wednesday. Eyeing a record-equalling 17th title, East Bengal will face the winners of Thursday's second semifinal between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and defending champions NorthEast United FC in Sunday's summit clash at the Salt Lake Stadium. A potential Kolkata derby final would be a repeat of the 2023 title clash, which Mohun Bagan had won.

Captain Mohammed Rashid, who had endured an otherwise frustrating outing in regulation time, finally had his moment in the shootout, calmly finding the corner with East Bengal's fifth and decisive kick to seal the victory.

East Bengal were flawless from the spot, converting all five attempts.

Anwar Ali opened the shootout by calmly sending his penalty past SC Delhi goalkeeper Nora Fernandes. Rohit Danu then powered his effort into the net before Lalchungnunga picked out the top-right corner to put East Bengal 3-1 ahead.

SC Delhi kept themselves alive through Rodriguinho and Duvan, but Chris Ikonomidis converted East Bengal's fourth to make it 4-2.

Juan Pena had earlier seen his penalty saved by East Bengal goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, who went the right way to make a regulation save.

Rodriguinho and Duvan then converted their attempts, while Mohammed Aimen kept SC Delhi's hopes alive with their fourth.

Rashid then stepped up for the decisive kick and struck it cleanly into the net to complete East Bengal's 5-3 shootout win.

Goalless regulation time stalemate

Nothing separated the two teams after regulation time as the semifinal ended in a goalless stalemate, leaving Antonio Lopez Habas frustrated after East Bengal squandered chance after chance despite enjoying 60 per cent possession and having 20 shots.

East Bengal skipper Rashid was particularly unlucky, hitting the crossbar with a 16th-minute free-kick before striking the post with another long-range effort in the 74th minute.

In between, SC Delhi goalkeeper Nora Fernandes produced a crucial save to deny Hmar, while East Bengal's Prabhsukhan Singh Gill had earlier kept his side in the contest by saving Rodriguinho's penalty.

East Bengal had started strongly, with Rashid's free-kick rattling the crossbar and Jesin hitting the woodwork three minutes later.

Edmund and Bipin also had opportunities as Antonio Lopez Habas' side repeatedly threatened.

SC Delhi's best opportunity came in the 33rd minute when they were awarded a penalty after Rodriguinho went down following a challenge from Mandi. Gill guessed correctly and made an excellent save to keep the scores level.

SC Delhi grew into the contest after the drinks break, with Azhar and Pena working hard in midfield, but East Bengal remained the more dangerous side.

The Red-and-Gold continued to dominate after the interval. Rodriguinho threatened on a quick attack early in the half, but Anwar produced a superb sliding challenge in the 47th minute to deny him.

East Bengal then increased the pressure, with Rashid and Bipin prominent in attack. Ikonomidis and Chungnunga were introduced as Habas looked for the breakthrough, but Fernandes repeatedly stood between East Bengal and the goal.

The Delhi goalkeeper came off his line in the 75th minute to make another important save, this time denying Hmar after a dangerous move down the left.

East Bengal continued to press in the closing stages, but Rashid's effort in the 85th minute sailed over the bar.

SC Delhi defended resolutely and survived six minutes of added time to take the semifinal into the shootout.

According to the tournament rules of the Durand Cup, knockout matches that end in a draw after regulation 90 minutes skip extra-time and head directly into a penalty shootout to decide the winner.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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