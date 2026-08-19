East Bengal vs SC Delhi LIVE Updates, Durand Cup 2026: The Durand Cup 2026 semi-final between East Bengal and SC Dehli is underway in Kolkata, with a place in the final at stake. East Bengal and SC Delhi are drawing 0-0 after 30 minutes in the first half. After losing their opening group game against Mohun Bagan, East Bengal have bounced back remarkably, and are now one win away from the final. Antonio Lopez Habas has made eight changes to the East Bengal XI that started the quarter-final. On the other hand, SC Delhi are set to provide a big test to the reigning ISL champions, having scored 21 goals in just four matches in the ongoing tournament. (Durand Cup Live Streaming)

Here are the LIVE Score and Updates from East Bengal vs SC Delhi, Durand Cup 2026 semi-final, straight from Kolkata: