East Bengal vs SC Delhi LIVE Updates, Durand Cup 2026: The Durand Cup 2026 semi-final between East Bengal and SC Dehli is underway in Kolkata, with a place in the final at stake. East Bengal and SC Delhi are drawing 0-0 after 30 minutes in the first half. After losing their opening group game against Mohun Bagan, East Bengal have bounced back remarkably, and are now one win away from the final. Antonio Lopez Habas has made eight changes to the East Bengal XI that started the quarter-final. On the other hand, SC Delhi are set to provide a big test to the reigning ISL champions, having scored 21 goals in just four matches in the ongoing tournament. (Durand Cup Live Streaming)
Here are the LIVE Score and Updates from East Bengal vs SC Delhi, Durand Cup 2026 semi-final, straight from Kolkata:
East Bengal vs SC Delhi LIVE: PENALTY to SC Delhi!
PENALTY to SC Delhi! Rodriguinho is brought down in the box by Sandip Mandi, and the referee has no hesitation in pointing to the spot!
33' EBFC 0-0 SCD
East Bengal vs SC Delhi LIVE: Chance for SC Delhi!
Lovely play from Rodriguinho as wrestles past Sandip Mandi and takes a low shot on his left, but it goes wide of the target. Chances for SC Delhi have been few so far.
32' EBFC 0-0 SCD
East Bengal vs SC Delhi LIVE: Another chance wasted
East Bengal come on the counter, Jesin with some good hold-up play, before laying it off for Edmund Lalrindika. But Edmund is closed down well by the SC Delhi defence. Ashutosh Mehta reads Edmund's movement and manages to dispossess him.
22' EBFC 0-0 SCD
East Bengal vs SC Delhi LIVE: East Bengal hit POST again!
Once again, East Bengal hit the post! Jesin TK goes through on goal after a lovely one-two. It's a narrow angle, his powerful shot beats the keeper and comes back off the crossbar!
20' EBFC 0-0 SCD
East Bengal vs SC Delhi LIVE: Free-kick East Bengal, POST!
Bassim Rashid hits the crossbar! Free-kick for East Bengal on the edge of the box on the left. Rashid takes it, it's a swerving effort that slams the crossbar and goes over! That would've been an incredible goal had it gone in.
17' EBFC 0-0 SCD
East Bengal vs SC Delhi LIVE: Lovely move from East Bengal
Brilliant passing play from East Bengal, and Edmund is sent through on the left in the box. He looks to play a low cross into the box, but it's cleared away by SC Delhi.
10' EBFC 0-0 SCD
East Bengal vs SC Delhi LIVE: Massive chance goes begging!
Huge chance missed by East Bengal! Jesin TK makes a run into the box, squares it for Bipin Singh who has to just tap it in, but he fails to! An open goal was staring at the East Bengal winger, but he failed to reach the pass.
3' EBFC 0-0 SCD
East Bengal vs SC Delhi LIVE: KICKOFF!
WE ARE LIVE! The Durand Cup 2026 semi-final between East Bengal and SC Delhi is underway in Kolkata. East Bengal in their white away kit, attacking from right to left. Delhi in their red and black home kit.
1' EBFC 0-0 SCD
East Bengal vs SC Delhi LIVE: Match about to begin!
We are less than 10 minutes away from kickoff at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. East Bengal will no doubt enjoy the support of their passionate home fans!
East Bengal vs SC Delhi LIVE: East Bengal on a high
East Bengal are riding a wave of great form. Last week, they secured qualification to the AFC Champions League Two with a historic 4-1 win over Kuwaiti side Al-Arabi. Now, they're also in the Durand Cup semi! Don't forget, they are the ISL champions too!
East Bengal vs SC Delhi LIVE: Delhi in great form
SC Delhi have been the surprise packages of the tournament. They have scored 21 goals in their four matches so far, winning all of them, and they've conceded just three.
East Bengal's defence will have to be wary of their threat in the all-important semi today!
Durand Cup Semi-final LIVE: Changes galore
Can you believe it! East Bengal have made eight changes to the playing XI from the team that played against Indian Army FT. This is the ultimate gamble by coach Antonio Habas, as he goes for a new combination against SC Delhi. Jay Gupta, Bashim Rashid and Dani Ramirez have retained their spots
Durand Cup Semi-final LIVE: Starting XIs Out!
The Starting XI is ready to fight for a place in the final.— Durand Cup (@thedurandcup) August 19, 2026
SC Delhi vs East Bengal FC
Watch live on @SonySportsNetwk , @SonyLIV & Sony Aath #SCDEBFC #135thEditionofIndianOilDurandCup #PoweredbySBIandCIL #DeshKaCup #ManyChampionsOneLegacy pic.twitter.com/XcMaYi0xAk
East Bengal vs SC Delhi LIVE: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 1st semi-final of the Durand Cup 2026. It's East Bengal vs SC Delhi. High on confidence after their exploits in the AFC Champions league 2 playoffs, EB will start as favourites but SC Delhi are no pushover.