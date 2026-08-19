East Bengal vs SC Delhi LIVE Streaming, Durand Cup 2026: East Bengal face off against SC Delhi in a highly-awaited first semi-final of the Durand Cup 2026. East Bengal are on a high, having qualified for the AFC Champions League Two, and having won their last four games across all competitions. Antonio Lopez Habas' side, however, must improve after securing a narrow 1-0 win over Indian Army in the quarters. SC Delhi, on the other hand, are in sizzling hot form, having scored 21 goals and conceded just thrice so far in the tournament.

East Bengal vs SC Delhi LIVE Streaming, Durand Cup 2026 Semi-Final LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the East Bengal vs SC Delhi, Durand Cup semi-final take place?

The East Bengal vs SC Delhi, Durand Cup semi-final will take place on Wednesday, August 19.

Where will the East Bengal vs SC Delhi, Durand Cup semi-final be held?

The East Bengal vs SC Delhi, Durand Cup semi-final will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

What time will the East Bengal vs SC Delhi, Durand Cup semi-final start?

The East Bengal vs SC Delhi, Durand Cup semi-final will start at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the East Bengal vs SC Delhi, Durand Cup semi-final?

The East Bengal vs SC Delhi, Durand Cup semi-final will be televised live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the East Bengal vs SC Delhi, Durand Cup semi-final?

The East Bengal vs SC Delhi, Durand Cup semi-final will be televised live on the SonyLIVE app and website.

(All the details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)

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