Zinedine Zidane's debut as France coach was overshadowed by an injury to captain Kylian Mbappe in a 1-0 win away to Turkey on Friday, while Roberto Mancini's first game back in charge of Italy ended in a 2-0 defeat to Belgium. Zidane, the France legend and member of the team that won the World Cup in 1998, was taking charge of Les Bleus for the first time since being appointed in late July as the successor to Didier Deschamps. Mbappe gave his side the lead nine minutes into the second half in the UEFA Nations League Group A1 clash at the Kocaeli Stadium in Izmit, just over 100 kilometres outside Istanbul.

But the Real Madrid superstar injured himself in the process of shooting, and looked to be in clear pain when he came off a few minutes later after initially attempting to carry on.

"It's not great. Unfortunately I think he's going to have to go home. We don't want to take any risks," Zidane told broadcaster TF1, suggesting that France's all-time record goal-scorer will play no part in the three Nations League matches still to come over the next 10 days.

"He overextended his knee while shooting. It's not very encouraging."

France held on for the win without their captain, while Turkey finished the game with 10 men after goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir was sent off late on for handling the ball outside his box as he raced out to deny Bradley Barcola.

So it looks set to be without Mbappe that France will head to Brussels for their next game against Belgium on Monday.

Belgium, playing their first match since losing to eventual winners Spain in the World Cup quarter-finals, spoiled Mancini's return to the Italian national team by beating their hosts at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Mika Godts of Paris Saint-Germain ran through to give Belgium a 20th-minute lead, and substitute Dodi Lukebakio fired in from outside the box to double their advantage after the break.

Isak, Gyokeres strike for Sweden

"We need to think positively and not keep banging on all the time about what has happened in the past," Mancini said later when asked if Italy's failure to qualify for the World Cup was still hanging over the nation.

"In any case we can't change what happened now," added Mancini, who also said that boos by the home fans in the crowd of almost 50,000 were "normal" and "part of the game".

Mancini was previously Italy coach between 2018 and 2023 and led them to victory at Euro 2020.

Elsewhere on Friday, Shea Charles of Fulham scored the winner deep in stoppage time as Northern Ireland won 1-0 away to Georgia in Group B2.

That was after PSG star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia had a penalty saved for the home side.

Danylo Sikan's goal gave Ukraine a 1-0 victory in Hungary in the same group, with the visitors holding on after having Oleksandr Nazarenko sent off late on.

Robert Lewandowski captained Poland in their 0-0 draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina in Group B4, while Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres both scored as Sweden beat Romania 2-1 in Stockholm in the same section.

There were also wins for Armenia and Montenegro in League C.

The Nations League action continues on Saturday with England hosting Spain, who are playing their first game since winning the World Cup in July.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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