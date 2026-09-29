Star India batter Virat Kohli was recently asked to pick his "dream ODI batters," and his selections left fans intrigued. The right-handed star once again underlined his value as a dependable senior batter by smashing an unbeaten 139 against West Indies in the first ODI of the three-match series in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. Chasing 296, Kohli stitched together a crucial partnership with captain Shubman Gill to guide India to a comfortable eight-wicket victory and a 1-0 lead in the series. The knock was Kohli's record-extending 55th ODI century and his 86th international hundred overall.

Speaking to host broadcaster Star Sports, Kohli revealed the traits he would combine to create the perfect ODI batter. Asked to build his ideal one-day batter using some of the game's most iconic shots, Kohli made the following selections:

1. Sachin Tendulkar: Straight Drive

2. Kumar Sangakkara: Cover Drive

3. Rahul Dravid: Flick

4. Virender Sehwag: Cut Shot

5. Matthew Hayden: Sweep Shot

6. Chris Gayle: Six Hitting

7. AB de Villiers: Running Between the Wickets

VIRAT KOHLI PICKS HIS DREAM ODI BATTERS..!!!! pic.twitter.com/ixh4Zoz6j6 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 29, 2026

Surprisingly, the list did not include former India captains MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma. Notably, Kohli has shared several match-winning partnerships and played numerous memorable innings for India alongside both Rohit and Dhoni over the years.

Talking about the first ODI against West Indies, Kohli also completed 15,000 runs in One-Day International cricket, becoming only the second batter in history after the legendary Sachin Tendulkar to achieve the feat.

After breaking Tendulkar's record for being the fastest batter to reach 15,000 ODI runs earlier during his knock, the former India captain also overtook the Master Blaster for the most ODI runs in home conditions. Kohli needed 110 runs to surpass Tendulkar, who scored 6,976 runs in 164 ODI matches in India.

"For me, Sachin paaji is always going to be Sachin paaji. MS Dhoni is always going to be MS Dhoni in terms of being my first captain. These things cannot change inside me. I have never looked at myself as a guy who has established and achieved. You never really get to a position where you say that's it. I've done it," Kohli said.

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