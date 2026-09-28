India captain Shubman Gill on Sunday said his side would continue to have an eighth batting option in ODI cricket, but different combinations would be tried to see what works best for the team. The Gill-led India returned to ODI cricket with a thumping eight-wicket hammering of the West Indies in the first match, powered by Virat Kohli's record-extending 55th century in the format. "Ideally, yes. We would want an eighth batting option, someone who can contribute at least 25-30 runs," Gill said after the match.

"We have seen many times that we have been in good positions at 250 for 5, and then we weren't able to get the scores that we wanted. So No. 8 becomes a crucial position for us. But we are open to trying different combinations and seeing what works for us," he said.

Gill said he wanted to finish the game after he fell not long after completing his century, making 110 off 108 balls with 13 fours and a six.

"Honestly, when I got out, I thought I should have finished the game. It would have been nice to be there in the end. But yes, a very satisfying innings for me," he said.

Gill said Kohli, who also brought up 15,000 runs in ODI cricket, is thriving in this phase of his career by batting with greater freedom.

"He is enjoying the game a lot more, playing with freedom and enjoying the game, and those are the effects on his batting. He always had the game, he always had the ability to clear the boundary at will, and I think he's doing that right now," Gill said.

"Someone like him, who has won so many matches for the country and done it over and over again, you just let him be, and you just want him to play however he feels like on the day because, when he plays well, he can win matches for you," the Indian captain added.

Gill also praised Kuldeep Yadav for turning the game in India's favour after the West Indies had raced to 135 for no loss batting first.

"Someone like him, especially in the middle overs, if he's bowling well, he's a wicket-taker for us and he's proved that over and over again, including today," Gill said.

"We were a bit on the back foot with their opening partnership and how their top order was batting, but he got us back in the game, got us crucial wickets, and at one point it looked like maybe they'll get 340-350. But from there, to restrict them to 300 was a tremendous effort from us."

Kuldeep, who displayed control and variations on a flat deck to return figures of 4/40, said he was pleased with his rhythm.

"I liked my rhythm, to be very honest. I was very calm in my rhythm and just trying to bowl whatever I felt like bowling, varying the pace. The variations were superb, and I was just reading the batters and where they were going to hit me," Kuldeep said.

West Indies skipper Shai Hope rued not putting enough runs on the board as his side suffered a collapse in the middle of their innings.

"We could definitely have put more runs on the board. When you come in on good surfaces such as these here in India, you've got to make sure you put a good score on the board. We were maybe 60 to 80 runs short, to be fair," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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