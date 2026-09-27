India vs West Indies 1st ODI Free Live Telecast: Shubman Gill-led India will face the West Indies in the first ODI of the three-match series on Sunday at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. The match will be headlined by the return of stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who are now active only in the ODI format. Their form will be one of the biggest talking points of the series, given the crucial roles they continue to play in India's batting lineup. With preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup firmly in focus, the hosts will look to come out all guns blazing against the Caribbean side.

When will the India vs West Indies 1st ODI be played?

The India vs West Indies 1st ODI will be played on Sunday, September 27.

Where will the India vs West Indies 1st ODI be played?

The India vs West Indies 1st ODI will be played at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram.

What time will the India vs West Indies 1st ODI start?

The India vs West Indies 1st ODI will start at 2:00 PM IST. The toss will take place 30 minutes before.

Which TV channels will free live telecast the India vs West Indies 1st ODI?

The India vs West Indies 1st ODI will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. The free live telecast of the match will also be available on DD sports (DD Free Dish).

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs West Indies 1st ODI?

The India vs West Indies 1st ODI will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster.)

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