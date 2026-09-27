India vs West Indies, 1st ODI LIVE Score: India will be squaring off against West Indies in the first ODI of the three-match series on Sunday at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. Pressing issues like giving more game time to young names and the continued assessment of the preparedness of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will feature high on India's list. More than anyone else, Rohit will be keen to carry on and stitch some more big scores because, more than anyone else, he will be aware that daggers will be out again in the first instance of a failure. (Live Scorecard)
IND vs WI Live Updates | India vs West Indies 1st ODI LIVE, straight from Thiruvananthapuram:
India vs West Indies LIVE: Toss coming up
We are less than 10 minutes away from toss time in the first ODI between India and West Indies at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. It will be interesting to see whether the toss-winning captain decides to bat or bowl first.
IND vs WI 1st ODI LIVE: West Indies' ultimate preparation
Remember, West Indies are not yet guaranteed qualification to the 2027 World Cup, as they're ranked as low as 10th in the ICC ODI team rankings. They will have to play the likes of Ireland, Netherlands, Scotland, USA and other nations in the World Cup qualifiers in February and March 2027. No better preparation for that than facing the No. 1-ranked ODI side in the world!
West Indies are aiming to avoid failing to qualify for the World Cup for the second consecutive edition.
IND vs WI 1st ODI LIVE: WilL Shubman Gill play?
Shubman Gill suffered a blow on his elbow after a sharp delivery by Mohammed Siraj during India's practice session a couple of days ahead of the first ODI. However, it seems like the Indian captain will be fit enough to play.
If he is not, we could see an enticing opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal!
IND vs WI 1st ODI LIVE: Debuts on the cards?
With several of India's first-team players away on duty at the Asian Games 2026, this ODI series against West Indies brings a number of opportunities for some fringe players. Nitish Kumar Reddy has the chance to show his qualities as an all-rounder. The fast-bowling department is full of competition with Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Gurnoor Brar set to play. Kuldeep Yadav is likely to get a chance, and boy does he need to grab it!
We could also see a couple of debuts, with pacer Auqib Nabi and batter Naman Dhir named in the squad.
IND vs WI 1st ODI LIVE: Virat Kohli on verge of big records
Virat Kohli is on cusp of breaking two big records held by Sachin Tendulkar. Kohli is 59 runs away from becoming the second player after Sachin, and the fastest-ever, to reach 15,000 ODI runs.
He is also 110 runs away from having the record of the most ODI runs by a batter at home. That record is also held by Sachin.
IND vs WI 1st ODI LIVE: Rohit Sharma under scanner
Several reports emerged that India's previous ODI series against England would be Rohit Sharma's last, and that he would be dropped for Yashasvi Jaiswal. However, those talks have been quietened of late, with BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia pushing back on speculation.
Since then, Rohit has remained part of India's ODI squad, and BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar seems to be on the way out. Nevertheless, the scanner firmly remains on the 39-year-old and his performances.
India vs West Indies LIVE: All eyes on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli
ODI cricket signals the return to international action of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Despite constant speculation around the duo's future and their place in India's plans for the World Cup, they have still been among India's best performers in the format. Will that continue in the upcoming series?
India vs West Indies LIVE: One year to World Cup
The 2027 ODI World Cup has been the talk of the town in Indian cricket for quite a while now, and the big global event gets underway in just one year and one week's time. Preparations for the tournament have been long underway, and this ODI series against West Indies is yet another step for Shubman Gill-India.
India vs West Indies LIVE: 1st ODI!
Hello and welcome to NDTV Sports, for the live coverage of the first ODI between India and West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram. Preparation for the 2027 World Cup is underway, and today marks the return to action for two of India's favourite cricket sons, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.
Stay tuned for all the live updates from the match!