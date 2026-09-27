Remember, West Indies are not yet guaranteed qualification to the 2027 World Cup, as they're ranked as low as 10th in the ICC ODI team rankings. They will have to play the likes of Ireland, Netherlands, Scotland, USA and other nations in the World Cup qualifiers in February and March 2027. No better preparation for that than facing the No. 1-ranked ODI side in the world!

West Indies are aiming to avoid failing to qualify for the World Cup for the second consecutive edition.