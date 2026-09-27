India vs West Indies 1st ODI Live Streaming: The highly anticipated day has arrived, with India set to face West Indies in the first ODI of the three-match series on Sunday in Thiruvananthapuram. Stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be in action as India begin their preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup. The series marks the start of a long journey in the 50-over format for skipper Shubman Gill and his team as they build towards next year's World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. However, while the team management continues to grapple with the absence of several players due to injuries and the ongoing Asian Games in Japan, the public narrative remains firmly centred on the two greats, Rohit and Kohli.

On the other hand, for Shai Hope's West Indies squad, coming off tight series losses to New Zealand and Sri Lanka, the series offers a fresh opportunity for them to test an Indian team missing several core match-winners, especially with them set to play ODI World Cup qualifiers next year.

When will the India vs West Indies 1st ODI be played?

The India vs West Indies 1st ODI will be played on Sunday, September 27.

Where will the India vs West Indies 1st ODI be played?

The India vs West Indies 1st ODI will be played at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram.

What time will the India vs West Indies 1st ODI start?

The India vs West Indies 1st ODI will start at 2:00 PM IST. The toss will take place 30 minutes before.

Which TV channels will telecast the India vs West Indies 1st ODI?

The India vs West Indies 1st ODI will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs West Indies 1st ODI?

The India vs West Indies 1st ODI will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster.)

(With Agency inputs)

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