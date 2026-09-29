Virat Kohli's magnificent performance against West Indies in the first ODI on Sunday left former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin in awe. Chasing 296, Kohli smashed an unbeaten 139 off just 88 balls, delighting fans with his elegant strokeplay. His innings featured 10 fours and nine sixes as India chased down the target in 41.4 overs with eight wickets to spare. It was Kohli's 55th ODI century and 86th international hundred, as he continues to excel in the latter stages of his career.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin jokingly remarked that it felt as though Kohli was "playing for England in England." The comment was a light-hearted dig at the batting-friendly conditions often associated with English pitches, which tend to favour batters.

"I don't know if he is playing for England in England! To bat with so much flow is not an easy thing, and the way he is batting is just remarkable, just amazing. After 2027, chances of playing are very low... It's about mindset," Ashwin said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Recently, Kohli opened up about his future plans, revealing that he is targeting the 2027 ODI World Cup and hinting that he could call time on his career after the tournament. Ashwin said the veteran batter's stance was not surprising, considering his age and the fact that he is now only active in the ODI format.

"You know, maintaining that fitness level at an elite level and keeping batting form at an elite level takes a lot of effort. And I am sure behind closed doors-what we don't get to see-he is doing a lot of work. So to continue and keep it up for years together, maybe he doesn't want to do it," said Ashwin.

"But looking at it, after 2027, if he wants to play ODI cricket too, it doesn't make any practical sense. He doesn't play Test cricket or T20 cricket either; he's retired," he added.

The second ODI between India and West Indies will be played on Wednesday, September 30 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.

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