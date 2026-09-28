The hunger in Virat Kohli is evident in the way the batting maestro is peaking ahead of the 2027 World Cup. On Sunday, Kohli scored an unbeaten 139 off just 88 balls to guide India to an eight-wicket win over the West Indies in the first ODI of a three-match series. On the way to his century, Kohli also completed 15,000 runs in One-Day International cricket, becoming only the second batter in history after the legendary Sachin Tendulkar to achieve the feat. Kohli reached the landmark during the opening ODI between India and the West Indies at the Greenfield International Stadium. He brought up his 15,000 runs with a majestic pull shot for four off Alzarri Joseph towards midwicket and celebrated with his arms aloft to acknowledge the crowd. Kohli smashed a record-extending 55th ODI century as India beat West Indies by eight wickets in the series opener. After breaking Tendulkar's record for being the fastest batter to reach 15,000 ODI runs earlier during his knock, the former India captain also overtook the Master Blaster for the most ODI runs in home conditions. Kohli needed 110 runs to surpass Tendulkar, who scored 6,976 runs in 164 ODI matches in India.

For a long time, Kohli has been primed to surpass Sachin Tendulkar's record of 100 international centuries. Kohli currently sits on 86. While he now plays only one format (ODIs), Kohli, who will turn 38 in a month's time, is still being tipped to surpass the 'century of centuries' feat.

However, Kohli is not focusing on any such comparisons.

"For me, Sachin paaji is always going to be Sachin paaji. MS Dhoni is always going to be MS Dhoni in terms of being my first captain. These things cannot change inside me. I have never looked at myself as a guy who has established and achieved. You never really get to a position where you say that's it. I've done it," Kohli said.

"You can be content, but if you put your head down and you are humble enough to perform and prepare and just do the right things in sport, from an ego perspective, you can never get to a position saying, 'I'm better than everyone else'. Because that's the end. He revolutionised the game in his time. And that, for me, is way beyond numbers and comparisons. The impact he left on people will never be forgotten."

Kohli also spoke about the fans' perception of him.

"It's very similar to when someone who really loves the game admires me and what I've done playing for the country. When they come in, they meet me in a certain way. I'm not able to understand their perspective. For me, I am not the person they have made me out to be, because they know me from a distance. They know my performances and me playing cricket. At its core, I understand where I have come from. And you never really stop being the person that you are. I don't see myself through the same lens as other people do," he said.

Kohli has been the second-highest run-scorer in ODI cricket ever since he went past former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara in October 2025. Sangakkara scored 14,243 runs in 50-over cricket and remains the third-highest run-scorer of all time.

In fourth place on the list is former Australia captain Ricky Ponting, who scored 13,704 runs in 375 ODIs, followed by former Sri Lanka opener Sanath Jayasuriya in fifth place with 13,430 runs in 448 matches.

Kohli also completed his 80th half-century off just 40 balls during India's pursuit of 296 against the Caribbean side on Sunday.

With 54 centuries, Kohli also holds the record for the most hundreds in ODI cricket. He scored his 50th ODI century against New Zealand in the semi-final of the 2023 ODI World Cup in Mumbai.

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