Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif slammed batting icon Virat Kohli's critics after his record-breaking century against the West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. It was a knock for the ages from Kohli and one of the fastest centuries of his ODI career, having recently hinted that the 2027 ODI World Cup could be his last. He remained unbeaten on 139 off just 88 balls, smashing nine fours and 10 sixes under the lights as India chased down the West Indies' total of 295 with more than eight overs to spare.

Blasting Kohli's critics, Kaif recalled how some fans had called for the batting icon's retirement not too long ago after he registered consecutive ducks during India's tour of Australia last year.

"I still remember when Kohli got out for consecutive ducks in Australia, people told him to retire and that he cannot do it now. After that, Kohli has scored 900 runs in 11 innings with four hundreds. He has played only 11 innings in a year, which is one match per month," Kaif said on his YouTube channel.

Kaif also explained that Kohli continues to let his bat do the talking, adding that no one would dare question him as long as he keeps scoring runs.

"Despite not playing regularly, the way he has batted in this game, he is a boundary hitter, but he scored nine sixes here. He has not done this before. This is something new. This is his new side. He is showing that he is 37, has had a long career with ups and downs, but his weapon is his bat. Until his bat is doing the talking, no one has the guts to touch him. Nobody can touch him. He has made this clear," he added.

Tearing into the West Indies bowling attack in the first ODI at the Greenfield International Stadium, Kohli breached the 15,000-run mark in ODIs while making an unbeaten 139 - his 55th ton in the format and third-fastest overall.

He now stands as only the second player in history to cross 15,000 men's ODI runs after the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. "Of course, I mean, if you look at it from a numbers perspective, it's a big number.

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