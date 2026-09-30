The men's cricket event at the ongoing Asian Games has been plagued by rain, with almost every match affected by weather interruptions so far. Team India, which was scheduled to face Afghanistan in the quarterfinal at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, advanced to the semi-finals after the match was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to persistent rain. Not only that fixture, but the other three quarterfinal matches were also washed out. With India and Sri Lanka set to face each other in the semi-final on Thursday, all eyes will be on the weather in Nisshin.

According to AccuWeather, there is no significant chance of rain during the match, and conditions are expected to remain clear. The temperature is likely to hover around 30 degrees Celsius, with only a one per cent chance of precipitation.

Who will qualify if India vs Sri Lanka match gets washed out?

If rain still spoils the semi-final game, India will advance to the final match of Asian Games, men's cricket. This is because India hold a higher rank than Sri lanka in the ICC T20I rankings. Sri Lanka had been eliminated at the quarter-final stage in the 2022 Asian Games, losing to Afghanistan. They will now take on India for a place in the final

The other semi-final will see Bangladesh face Pakistan after Bangladesh's quarter-final against Malaysia was also washed out later on Tuesday. The two semi-finals are scheduled to be played on October 1, with Bangladesh taking on Pakistan in the first semi-final, followed by India facing Sri Lanka later in the day.

India are aiming to retain the gold medal they won in the men's cricket competition at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou. India were awarded the gold medal after their final against Afghanistan was washed out, with the higher-ranked side taking the title.

The women's Indian cricket team has already successfully defended its Asian Games title in Aichi-Nagoya. Harmanpreet Kaur-led India defeated Sri Lanka by 147 runs in the final to claim the gold medal.

(With ANI Inputs)

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