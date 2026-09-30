The Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) on Tuesday announced a 17-member squad for the 2026-27 Ranji Trophy season with middle‐order batter Shubham Sharma as the captain. The selectors have once again reposed their faith in Sharma, who occasionally bowls right‐arm off‐break, handing him the reins of the team as regular captain Rajat Patidar is currently unavailable. Sharma has previously led Madhya Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy. An MPCA official said Patidar, who captained Madhya Pradesh in the last Ranji season, and left-arm fast bowler Arshad Khan, are included in the India 'A' squad for the three-match one-day series against Australia A, starting October 6.

Therefore, both players are unavailable to represent the state in the opening matches of the Ranji Trophy, he said.

The official said Venkatesh Iyer, known for his aggressive left-handed batting and right-arm medium-pace bowling, is recovering from surgery and will therefore be unable to play for MP in the top domestic cricket competition.

The selectors have attempted to balance experienced players and young talent in Madhya Pradesh's Ranji team. Fast bowlers Avesh Khan, who has international experience, and Kuldeep Sen, known as the "Rewanchal Express," have been included in the team.

Kumar Karthikeya and Saransh Jain will form part of the spin attack. Jain made his Test debut for Team India against Sri Lanka in Colombo on August 23.

Team: Shubham Sharma (captain), Harsh Gawli (wicketkeeper), Himanshu Mantri (wicketkeeper), Yash Dubey, Chanchal Rathore, Himanshu Shinde, Atharva Mahajan, Saransh Jain, Kumar Karthikeya, Shivang Kumar, Aryan Pandey, Anubhav Agarwal, Roshan Kewat, Akshay Sharma, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, and Ravi Kiran.

Madhya Pradesh won their maiden Ranji Trophy title in June 2022 after defeating 41-time champions Mumbai in the final in Bengaluru.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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