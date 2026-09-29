Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav is just two wickets away from joining the 200 ODI wickets club, a feat accomplished by only nine Indian bowlers and only four spinners so far in the 50-over format. After a 'Player of the Match' award for a scintillating four-fer at Thiruvananthapuram, the crafty spinner will be heading to the second ODI against West Indies at Guwahati with plenty of confidence and momentum. So far in his ODI career, Kuldeep has taken 198 wickets in 122 matches at an average of 26.70, with 10 four-fers, two five-wicket hauls and best figures of 6/25. He is India's ninth-highest wicket-taker in the format, with spin wizard Anil Kumble standing at the top with 334 scalps in 269 ODIs.

Among Indian spinners, only Kumble (334), Harbhajan Singh (265) and Ravindra Jadeja (232) have managed 200 ODI wickets.

This year in five ODIs, Kuldeep has largely been blowing hot and cold, managing just seven scalps at an average of 37.71, with an economy rate of 5.86.

Squads:

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul(w), Naman Dhir, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Gurnoor Brar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Auqib Nabi, Dhruv Jurel

West Indies Squad: John Campbell, Justin Greaves, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(w/c), Amir Jangoo, Jewel Andrew, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Shamar Joseph, Vitel Lawes.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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