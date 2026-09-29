West Indies suffered a major blow ahead of their must-win second ODI against India here on Wednesday with in-form opener Justin Greaves ruled out of the match after sustaining a calf injury during his century in the series-opener. Greaves, who struck his maiden ODI hundred in Thiruvananthapuram, sustained the injury during his 101 off 108 balls. West Indies posted 295/7 before India chased down the target in 41.4 overs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. "Justin Greaves has been ruled out of the second game of the ODI series against India after sustaining a calf injury," Cricket West Indies said in a statement.

"Greaves picked up the injury during his innings in the opening match of the series."

The 32-year-old had provided West Indies with the perfect platform alongside Brandon King, putting on 135 for the opening wicket.

Following the setback, teenager Jewel Andrew could be promoted up the order in Greaves' absence as West Indies look to level the series and stay alive in the three-match contest.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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