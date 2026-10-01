Rohit Sharma slammed a superb century in India's second ODI against West Indies on Thursday, and did a unique jumping celebration after reaching the ton. The meaning behind the celebration drew the curiosity of fans and experts worldwide, but the veteran opener refused to elaborate on it, stating that some things are "not meant to be shared". South African cricket great Herschelle Gibbs, however, was not impressed by the celebration, jokingly calling it a "stinker" and stating that he would message Rohit about it.

"Gonna message Rohit and tell him his 100 celebration was a stinker. What was that!" posted Gibbs on his official X account.

Rohit was asked to explain the meaning behind the celebration after the match, but he stated that he'd keep it for himself.

"I'll keep that celebration for myself. It's for me. Some things are just meant to be with you, not to be shared. So yeah, that was for me," Rohit said.

Rohit also revealed that teammate Ravindra Jadeja had suggested him to do a slide-and-jump celebration, but the 39-year-old never considered it.

"He (Jadeja) was asking me what that was about. I said, 'I'll tell you in the dressing room'. It's for me. But he was quite innovative. He wanted me to come and slide and jump, and that's how he wanted me to celebrate. I said, 'Man, after 50 overs of fielding and batting almost for 25-30 overs, I was never going to do that'," he said.

Rohit completed his century in just 72 balls and ultimately got out for 101 off 75. En route to the hundred, he also became only the third Indian cricketer to complete 12,000 ODI runs.

His opening partner and India skipper Shubman Gill smashed the fastest double century in ODI history, slamming 223* to guide India to their highest successful chase in the format. India chased down a target of 406 in just 43.3 overs.

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